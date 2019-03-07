As a snow flurry hit the Missoula area on Thursday morning, multiple crashes blocked roadways.
A multiple-vehicle crash occurred at 8:13 a.m. on Interstate 90 east of Missoula, but that incident was cleared by 9:50 a.m.
Another crash blocked one of the southbound lanes on Highway 93 approximately 8 miles south of Lolo at 9 a.m.
And on Interstate 90 at 9:27 a.m., about four miles east of Superior, a semi-truck crashed and was blocking the passing lane. The Montana Department of Transportation incident report did not specify whether that was the eastbound or westbound lane. Tow vehicles are currently blocking the passing lane.
