MUS: All campuses to teach remotely due to coronavirus concerns

UM spokesperson Paula Short said the campus had taken steps to prepare for the possibility, but expected there will still be questions about how to move classes online.

"Thankfully the university has been planning for this possibility for the last several weeks," she said. "UMOnline and (director) Maricel Lawrence have done a phenomenal job working to get students and faculty situated and familiar with all the tools and resources available to them for remote learning. There will be questions along the way, and we’re getting together additional guidance for campus."

Students traveling home for spring break have the option to stay home, though the dorms and dining halls will remain open. Short said students can choose what situation is better for them in continuing their studies during the in-person class cancellations.

“If students have flexibility going home for spring break, if they have tools to work remotely, they can consider that,” she said. “But we recognize that some students don’t have internet access at home, or there might be other accessibility challenges that are better managed on campus, so residence halls and dining halls will still be open for people who choose to stay.”