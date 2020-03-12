MUS: All campuses to teach remotely due to coronavirus concerns

The entire Montana University System will cancel in-person classes and transition to remote teaching following spring break as officials try to head off a coronavirus outbreak on the state’s campuses.
The decision to cancel in-person classes until further notice was one of a flurry of coronavirus-related developments in Montana on Thursday, with a slew of cancellations announced and Gov. Steve Bullock declaring a state of emergency. Among the canceled events were concerts scheduled for Thursday and Friday evening as part of UM's Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival, as well as the remainder of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament.
In a memo, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian announced all MUS campuses will cancel all in-person classes and “in every instance possible, transition all in-class instruction to online or other remote teaching modalities that do not require in-class presence.”
While Montana has not yet had any positive COVID-19 tests in the state as of Thursday, only 34 people in the state have been tested for the respiratory illness. A Montana resident has tested positive for the virus in Maryland and remains hospitalized there.
In his email to MUS officials, Christian said campuses will remain open, with student services available and staff reporting to work unless otherwise instructed.
“MUS campuses will remain open and operational for students,” the email said. “This includes residence halls, dining services, computer labs, and most other campus services. Employees will continue to report to work unless instructed otherwise or work-from-home accommodations are developed in individual cases.”
The College of Arts and Media has canceled or is indefinitely postponing its public events, said interim Dean John DeBoer.
"Until such time as face-to-face instruction resumes, we won't be hosting any large public events."
That includes its theatrical productions, musical performances, Montana Repertory Theatre plays and any public event held at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture.
"I'm hoping that this is a postponement of what we do and not an outright cancellation," he said. They've left up their set for "Spring Awakening," the play that was just called off, in hopes that they can somehow finish out its run.
As of Wednesday, the Chronicle of Higher Education had already tallied more than 100 colleges and universities in the U.S. that were canceling in-person classes, and announced it would stop keeping a tally on its Twitter page after it hit 102.
UM started a remote teaching pilot Wednesday for faculty who have little experience teaching online courses in hopes of finding any kinks that needed to be worked out before scaling up to the entire campus.
UM spokesperson Paula Short said the campus had taken steps to prepare for the possibility, but expected there will still be questions about how to move classes online.
"Thankfully the university has been planning for this possibility for the last several weeks," she said. "UMOnline and (director) Maricel Lawrence have done a phenomenal job working to get students and faculty situated and familiar with all the tools and resources available to them for remote learning. There will be questions along the way, and we’re getting together additional guidance for campus."
Students traveling home for spring break have the option to stay home, though the dorms and dining halls will remain open. Short said students can choose what situation is better for them in continuing their studies during the in-person class cancellations.
“If students have flexibility going home for spring break, if they have tools to work remotely, they can consider that,” she said. “But we recognize that some students don’t have internet access at home, or there might be other accessibility challenges that are better managed on campus, so residence halls and dining halls will still be open for people who choose to stay.”
The move to remote learning will remain in effect until further notice, Short said, as officials assess how COVID-19 spreads around the state in the coming weeks.
Other events and gatherings on campus are being assessed for whether they should be canceled, the notice from the Commissioner's Office said.
The remaining games of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament were also cancelled Thursday.
In other news, Carroll College in Helena announced that it plans to maintain normal operations as long as it remains safe to do so. The college established an incident command team to prepare for contingencies but says it will not move to online classes as the Montana University System announced, although preparations are in place should the move become necessary.
Reporter Cory Walsh contributed to this story.