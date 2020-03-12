MUS: All campuses to teach remotely

The entire Montana University System will cancel in-person classes and transition to remote teaching following spring break as officials try to head off a coronavirus outbreak on the state’s campuses.
In an email first posted to Montana State University’s coronavirus information page, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian announced all MUS campuses will cancel all in-person classes and “in every instance possible, transition all in-class instruction to online or other remote teaching modalities that do not require in-class presence.”
While Montana has not yet had any positive COVID-19 tests as of Thursday, only 34 people in the state have been tested for the respiratory illness.
In the email to MUS officials, Christian said campuses will remain open, with student services available and staff reporting to work unless otherwise instructed.
“MUS campuses will remain open and operational for students,” the email said. “This includes residence halls, dining services, computer labs, and most other campus services. Employees will continue to report to work unless instructed otherwise or work-from-home accommodations are developed in individual cases.”
As of Wednesday, the Chronicle of Higher Education had already tallied more than 100 colleges and universities in the U.S. that were cancelling in-person classes, and announced it would stop keeping a tally on its Twitter page after it hit 102.
UM started a remote teaching pilot Wednesday for faculty with little experience teaching online courses in hopes of finding any kinks that needed to be worked out before scaling up to the entire campus.
University of Montana spokesperson Paula Short said the campus had taken steps to prepare for the possiblity, but expected there will still be questions about how to move classes online.
"Thankfully the university has been planning for this possibility for the last several weeks," she said. "UMOnline and [its director,] Maricel Lawrence have done a phenomenal job working to get students and faculty situated and familiar with all the tools and resources available to them for remote learning. There will be questions along the way and we’re getting together additional guidance for campus."
