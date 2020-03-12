MUS: All campuses to teach remotely

The entire Montana University System will cancel in-person classes and transition to remote teaching following spring break as officials try to head off a coronavirus outbreak on the state’s campuses.

In an email first posted to Montana State University’s coronavirus information page, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian announced all MUS campuses will cancel all in-person classes and “in every instance possible, transition all in-class instruction to online or other remote teaching modalities that do not require in-class presence.”

While Montana has not yet had any positive COVID-19 tests as of Thursday, only 34 people in the state have been tested for the respiratory illness.

In the email to MUS officials, Christian said campuses will remain open, with student services available and staff reporting to work unless otherwise instructed.

“MUS campuses will remain open and operational for students,” the email said. “This includes residence halls, dining services, computer labs, and most other campus services. Employees will continue to report to work unless instructed otherwise or work-from-home accommodations are developed in individual cases.”