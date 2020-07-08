MUS task force to recommend mask requirement

The task force is not a decision-making body, so the recommendation does not result in actual policy immediately, said Tessman. That said, the decision to recommend a mask requirement carries weight throughout all the MUS universities, as they operate within MUS guidelines.

“Campus plans have all been built within the framework created by this task force,” said Tessman. “It’s a significant and system-wide recommendation.”

Going forward, Tessman said his office is going to work with state and local officials as well as university administration to focus on the actual policy that goes with this decision. Tessman said policy writers will focus on four areas: scope, exceptions, enforcement and alignment.

Scope deals with how extensive the requirement will be. Will it be limited to indoor, classroom settings? Or encompass the entire campus? Exceptions deal with individuals who can’t wear masks for medical reasons or otherwise. Enforcement, the tricky one, said Tessman, comprises the consequences that come with refusing to wear a mask. And alignment refers to making sure that universities’ individual plans work with city and county requirements.

Tessman said the task force will update its 2020 guidelines with this mask-requirement recommendation, and then officials will move forward as quickly as possible with actual policy decisions.

