Museum gets money to preserve WWII internment camp at Fort Missoula

The money will improve the museum's ability to increase visitation and honor the men who were wrongly held captive during the war, Lautzenheiser said.

"Ideally, it takes us from being just a community local museum to being more of a regional museum telling a larger story that attracts people from all over," he said.

The grant is by far the largest in the museum's history, shattering the previous record of about $60,000.

Workers will completely restore the inside of one of the barracks.

"The inside will be used to create an immersive space, so in other words, when you walk into that building, it'll feel like the internees have just walked out," Lautzenheiser explained. "So it's going to be all kind of staged the way it would have looked when the men were here so people can get a feel for what their lives would have been like."

The museum will still have to raise some funds to complete the project, but Lautzenheiser said now, armed with the large federal grant, they can go back to several foundations and tell them the good news.

The museum already has an exhibit on internment as well as the original loyalty courtroom, officer and staff housing, hospital and other structures.