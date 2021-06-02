Museum gets money to preserve WWII internment camp at Fort Missoula

During World War II, 2,200 men of Japanese and Italian descent were imprisoned by the U.S. government at Fort Missoula despite the fact that they were never charged or proven to be enemy agents.
It's a dark period in American history, but it's a story that the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is committed to preserving. They are the stewards of what is now the most intact internment site in the country.
The museum recently received a 2021 Japanese American Confinement Sites grant worth $533,000 from the National Park Service.
The money will help restore and reconstruct two original World War II Alien Detention Center barracks on the museum grounds for the purpose of creating an interpretive space and a state-of-the-art collections storage facility.
"As our country continues to grapple with issues of social justice, it's important for museums and cultural institutions to remain beacons of truth and places where our community can reflect on our history, both good and bad, and learn from important lessons from the past," said museum executive director Matt Lautzenheiser.
The museum is free for all Missoula County residents to visit, but non-residents are charged an admission fee. The site sees about 55,000 visitors during a non-pandemic year plus another 6,000 students on field trips.
The money will improve the museum's ability to increase visitation and honor the men who were wrongly held captive during the war, Lautzenheiser said.
"Ideally, it takes us from being just a community local museum to being more of a regional museum telling a larger story that attracts people from all over," he said.
The grant is by far the largest in the museum's history, shattering the previous record of about $60,000.
Workers will completely restore the inside of one of the barracks.
"The inside will be used to create an immersive space, so in other words, when you walk into that building, it'll feel like the internees have just walked out," Lautzenheiser explained. "So it's going to be all kind of staged the way it would have looked when the men were here so people can get a feel for what their lives would have been like."
The museum will still have to raise some funds to complete the project, but Lautzenheiser said now, armed with the large federal grant, they can go back to several foundations and tell them the good news.
The museum already has an exhibit on internment as well as the original loyalty courtroom, officer and staff housing, hospital and other structures.
County commissioner Dave Strohmaier said the restoration will put the museum on the national map.
"History matters, and unless we understand the past, even when painful, we do a grave disservice to those who lived through that history and to current future generations who must learn to do better," Strohmaier said.
"To that end, we must never forget the story of the Fort Missoula internment camp, and we are honored to receive this grant to do just that."