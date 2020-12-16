Musician's friends bring songs to life on birthday vinyl

Missoula indie rock musician and freelance illustrator Dave Johnson always wanted to hear his music played on vinyl. For his 40th birthday this year, his sister and other local artists made that happen.
“To call it a present seems inadequate,” Johnson said, “For me that was a life event.”
The album, titled “Brij Make Cover” by Bridgebuilder — a band Johnson started in his teens — is a nine-track compilation featuring Johnson's indie rock songs spanning two decades and re-created by his friends. The cover art used was also created by Johnson years ago.
Johnson didn’t think that his birthday was going to be much in 2020. He had a Zoom call scheduled with friends and family, and figured that it would amount to virtual beers and laughs.
“I had no idea that there was gonna be anything more to the Zoom call than spending time with friends,” he said.
Something dawned on him when around 25 people joined the call to watch him open his presents.
He opened a calendar shaped present and said that he was surprised to see his own artwork as an LP record jacket. Inside was the actual vinyl record.
“Stunned is an incomplete word for it … reading the song titles and realizing that they had conspired to cover and that it was on vinyl, I Just had to turn away from the camera because I immediately started ugly-crying,” he said between laughs.
He also received a record player for his birthday. That quickly turned the birthday party into a listening party for half an hour.
Johnson’s sister, Jennifer Johnson, said she had planned over the summer to set up a show for her brother as well as other local bands to perform for his birthday. But because of the pandemic, it became clear that live performances were not going to happen.
She took to Facebook and asked everyone she knew who played music with Dave to work on the cover album.
“People were like, ‘I don’t know if it’s gonna get done,'" she said. "It was really hard to wrangle folks, but because we started six months in advance," everyone was able to meet their deadline.
Jennifer Johnson said that in conjunction with the album, their friend Duane Raider of Weird Montana Records started a project to archive music from Missoula on the internet for public listening.
Support Local Journalism
Along with helping put Johnson’s music online, Raider also covered a song on the album. He spoke of his friend’s work as a huge part of the “musical tapestry” in Montana that has inspired plenty of local groups for the past 20 years.
“Dave’s been doing Bridgebuilder since the late '90s as a teenager," Raider said. "He started it off as kind of a solo acoustic project and then it turned into like a two-piece metal band and then for a while it was an ambient noise rock thing.
“As long as Dave is making music and knows other musicians, Bridgebuilder will continue to exist,” he said.
Johnson said that he knows how much effort must have gone into the project, including the learning of his undocumented lyrics and chords as well as the creation of the vinyl and recording.
The songs are freshened up enough to include each artist’s style, he said.
One of the songs, “Flaming Hot Crunchies,” is a song Johnson said his friend wrote and created for a Dungeons and Dragons prop and is somewhat of an amalgamation of his worlds in music, illustration and gaming.
He’s been freelancing as an illustrator for the past 10 years for tabletop role-playing games and he has also designed, illustrated and written a number of gaming books.
As a musician, he’s been in over 22 bands and is currently a member of four bands. He said it never crossed his mind that his friends would cover his songs.
“For all of that to have happened in a coordinated fashion that my sister masterminded … it’s humbling," Johnson said.
While he wasn't present at the vinyl recording sessions, he discovered his own voice was used as a backing vocal on a couple of the tracks.
“I’ve listened to this thing probably 40 or 50 times now since I got it and every time I listen to it I’m just stunned at how rad the aesthetic choices everybody made,” he said, noting that he enjoys the renditions more than the originals in a lot of ways.
The album featuring Johnson’s songs sung by multiple Montana artists can be found on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming outlets.
Weird Montana Records can be found on Facebook as well as Patreon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.