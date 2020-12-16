Musician's friends bring songs to life on birthday vinyl

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with helping put Johnson’s music online, Raider also covered a song on the album. He spoke of his friend’s work as a huge part of the “musical tapestry” in Montana that has inspired plenty of local groups for the past 20 years.

“Dave’s been doing Bridgebuilder since the late '90s as a teenager," Raider said. "He started it off as kind of a solo acoustic project and then it turned into like a two-piece metal band and then for a while it was an ambient noise rock thing.

“As long as Dave is making music and knows other musicians, Bridgebuilder will continue to exist,” he said.

Johnson said that he knows how much effort must have gone into the project, including the learning of his undocumented lyrics and chords as well as the creation of the vinyl and recording.

The songs are freshened up enough to include each artist’s style, he said.

One of the songs, “Flaming Hot Crunchies,” is a song Johnson said his friend wrote and created for a Dungeons and Dragons prop and is somewhat of an amalgamation of his worlds in music, illustration and gaming.