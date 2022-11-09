Musk's Twitter verifies fake Gianforte account

A couple hours was all it took.

That, and some impulsive decisions by the world's richest man, were enough for a satirical Twitter account impersonating Gov. Greg Gianforte to be verified Wednesday as an official account on the social media platform.

In yet the latest short-lived and reversed decision from new Twitter owner Elon Musk, Twitter on Wednesday briefly rolled out a new form of account verification that placed a gray check mark on accounts that were supposedly verified as belonging to legitimate public entities. Musk, the world's richest man, killed off the feature a few hours later.

The gray check mark was intended to denote accounts of public officials and government agencies. It was to stand apart from Twitter's long-standing blue check mark for account verification, which formerly served to identify accounts as belonging to who they said they did. Musk announced plans to offer to anyone for a monthly fee shortly after his takeover.

But during the gray check mark's brief existence, someone created an account nearly identical in appearance to the governor's real Twitter account, substituting a lower-case "L" for the "I" in Gianforte's legitimate handle, @GovGianforte.

The account used the same profile photos as the governor's real account, which carries a blue check mark. The fake account appeared real at first glance and was followed by other political accounts in Montana, including MSU Young Americans for Liberty, Missoula Current founder Martin Kidston and the campaign account of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

A spokesperson from Tester's office said on Wednesday evening that the fake Gianforte account was a rebranding of an existing account that Tester's campaign followed on Twitter. The campaign had followed that account before it was turned into an impersonation, the spokesman said.

That situation was likely also true for other Twitter users who appeared to follow the fake Gianforte account. Because the fake account was suspended on Wednesday, the followers' list was not available for further examination.

The @GovGlanforte account made its first tweet at around 5 p.m. Wednesday: "Every day is meat day in Montana!" That tweet was followed by a series of others that reworked the governor's actual recent tweets, including one where Gianforte visited a shop class at Capital High School.

"Great to visit the welding and machining class at Capital High school," the account tweeted, copying the first sentence of the real tweet before diverging. "These kids may not have the brains, but they sure have the brawn. That's how we raise them in Montana."

On Tuesday, Gianforte — the actual Gianforte — tweeted, "On this day in 1889, Montana was admitted to the Union as the 41st state. May God continue to bless the Last Best Place." The tweet was accompanied, with photo credit, by four photos taken by Helena Independent Record photographer Thom Bridge: one of a rodeo, one of mountains, one of the Capitol and one of an old cowboy.

The fake account replicated that tweet with the same written caption, but accompanied by four different photos: a screenshot from the gay-cowboy drama "Brokeback Mountain," a graphic depicting Custer's Last Stand, a photo of a Jan. 6 rioter and a photo of a Donald Trump rally.

Other tweets from the fake account referenced a 2017 incident in which Gianforte body-slammed a reporter the night before he was elected to Congress. He was ultimately convicted of assault and sentenced to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management classes.

Musk — who purchased Twitter on Oct. 28 after months of indecision, reversals and, ultimately, a court order to close the deal — has been criticized for his plans to loosen content moderation on the platform. His plan to offer account verification to anyone for a fee, rather than only to accounts whose identities the site has confirmed, has drawn criticism for its potential to elevate misinformation from accounts purporting to be from public officials. When anyone can pay for a "verified" account, critics of the plan argue, it will be easy for realistic-looking impersonation accounts to proliferate.

Gov. Gianforte's satirical counterpart shared that concern. The final tweet from the fake account came just before 6 p.m.: "We do not stand for impersonation in Montana. @elonmusk must IMMEDIATELY address dangerous new accounts (like @GovGianforte) impersonating public officials."

Then, just like the gray checkmark that made the account look real, @GovGlanforte was gone from Twitter. The account had been suspended by 6 p.m.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," Musk tweeted Wednesday. "We will keep what works & change what doesn’t."