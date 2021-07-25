It might not be airing on HGTV, but an extreme makeover is happening at Montana Reins of Hope.

In a few short weeks, five mustangs and trainers from Montana Reins of Hope will participate in an event in Oklahoma City called Extreme Horse Makeover. Trainers from across the country are given 120 days with a mustang and then compete with one another to showcase just how far the horses have come along.

The horses are judged on body condition — before and after photos are a big part — along with handling, conditioning and different maneuvers. If the mustangs and trainers end up in the top 10, they are then given a three-and-a-half minute freestyle.

The freestyle has consisted from everything from horses jumping 1940s-era cars to roping cattle bareback, said Joe Misner, an accomplished horse trainer at Reins of Hope.

"It benefits the horses because it showcases the trainability and knowledge that these horses can be easily trained," Misner said. "Most of these trainers ... aren't professional horse trainers, but they want to help these mustangs so people can see, like, you know, a dog from the pound is still a dang good dog if you train it right, right? Sometimes even better than a purebred.

"So when you showcase the abilities of these horses, they'll go, 'Well I want a mustang.'"

Following the competition, the horses are then auctioned off or become available for private adoption and can fetch $20,000 or more. Prize money is also awarded to trainers.

It certainly is money well-earned. The competition is tough, as is training the horses in such a short amount of time. These are, after all, wild horses who do not come from domesticated herds.

They're rescues, and for this event, have to come from Bureau of Land Management holding facilities. There are nearly 100,000 wild horses roaming 27 million acres of land in the United States, far outpacing what their environment can support.

Mountain lions, grizzly bears and wolves are no longer in abundance and horses do not have many wild predators left. So, in order to protect the land, mustangs are corralled and held for adoption.

Even with federal incentives for adopting mustangs, many of those with homes for the animals do not always consider getting them. Programs like Extreme Mustang Makeover raise visibility toward the issue of mustang overpopulation and seek to change how people view the animals.

"They look at the cleaned up, buffed up, fluffed up horse and go, 'Wow, that's a mustang," Miser said. "'Yeah, well, you should have seen it 90 days ago,' So the whole point is to educate the public."

Misner and four others will take the mustangs they have trained to the event, which is scheduled for Aug. 12-14 and is presented and hosted by the Mustang Heritage Foundation.

The trip is expensive and they are taking donations at their website and Facebook page.

It will be Misner's 16th Extreme Mustang Makeover. He was the champion in 2014. He has made the finals — the top 10 — nine times and is taking a horse named Joaquin this year.

Susanna Phillips, Bobby Rice, Hayden Kunhardt and Joe's wife, Missy, are the other trainers making the trek to the Sooner State.

"It's difficult," Misner said of the short turnaround time. "You figure most people have a job, have a family, how many hours a day do you really have to work on a horse, you know?

"The more hours you put in, the more you're going to get out of it. It's really hard to take the time, but it can be done and in small, slow increments, you can get 'er done. It's very rewarding."

Kunhardt will bring Ember, a 5-year-old mare, to the competition. Ember is a sweet and beautiful mustang who absolutely loves treats, as well as pets, Kunhardt said.

It only took around 20 minutes for Kunhardt to touch the mare and 30 days before the mustang was ridden. Both of those facts surprised Kunhardt, who thought the process would take far longer.

It will be Kunhardt's first time competing at the Extreme Horse Makeover and she admits she's a bit nervous.

"Really my goal is just to have a horse that goes to a home and is successful at that home," Kunhardt said.

A similar story has played out for Rice, who has trained a mustang named Keno. While Rice doesn't gamble, he did feel the horse he picked on a cold and rainy day with Misner in Idaho was a bit of wager.

"My horse was looking kind of terrible," Rice deadpanned. "They were super malnourished and starving, basically."

Keno looks far better now. The before and after photos show a tale of care. Rice said he spent nearly four hours a day with the horse at the beginning of the training.

"You have to slowly work in little tiny increments every single day and then it all comes together," Rice said. "It's amazing when it does."

The biggest thing, Rice said, is having patience and persistence. Some days training will go very well, while others sometimes can feel like a step back. He said at the beginning it is all about trust and trainers will get in close before stepping back. The horses end up realizing humans are not predators and will not hurt them.

That takes time, but the effort is worth it for all the trainers, they said. Getting these horses adopted to good homes is the goal and it's saving them from a very different type of life.

Perhaps that is an endeavor worthy of a reality television show.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

