Mustard Seed restaurant holds grand opening for new Missoula building

One of Missoula’s mainstay eateries has a big new space and a fresh look.

The Mustard Seed restaurant held a grand opening for their new facility at Southgate Mall on Tuesday. The new location is located behind the AMC theater on Mary Avenue, just a few hundred yards from their old location but with much better visibility.

The space has three outdoor patios, including a bar patio and a second-floor patio with a wide vista of the mountains.

“We were inspired to build a new Mustard Seed for Missoula because we were maxed out for space and needed bigger kitchens,” explained Chris Siemens, vice president of the company. “This restaurant offers us the ability to expand our takeout and delivery service and have an upstairs dining area."

He pointed out that they'll still have TVs and secluded spaces in the dining area.

"This new seating area will be the perfect place to host parties, meetings, and most importantly, watch the Griz games," he said.

With food orders surging after the AMC movie theater was built next door, the old space simply didn't have enough room in the kitchen to keep up with demand. But they also needed room for more customers inside as well.

General manager Kevin Eggleston also noted the large, European-style communal tables.

“We’ve got some seating options that I haven’t seen in Missoula,” he said. “You can put groups side-by-side. Obviously, with what’s going on with COVID right now, we’re not putting them side-by-side right now but it’s very European or German-type seating where you just kind of end up next to other families. That’s kind of cool.”

The architect was Uptic Studios in Spokane and the general contractor was Dick Anderson Construction. Together, they created a space with lots of natural wood, sunlight and interesting design elements.

It’s the outdoor seating that's really the kicker though, Eggleston said.

“It think it’s a growing trend,” he said. “We haven’t really looked through the specs, but I think you could comfortably fit 75 people (on the second-floor patio). And then downstairs it’s probably closer to 30 to 40 and the one outside the bar will fit 15 to 20. So just being able to add over 100 seats of outdoor dining is unique for Missoula.”

The restaurant is far enough away from Brooks Street to mitigate traffic noise, and there’s sheltered spots on every patio in case of rain, he said.

They’ve added a casino next door, and they have a separate space for to-go meals. The Mustard Seed has long had its own fleet of delivery cars. They didn’t change the menu from their popular Asian-fusion fare at the old spot, and Eggleston said the chicken Osaka is the most popular dish.

“People really love that, and everything’s made in house,” he said. They now have around 80 employees, and they might need more staff in the warmer months when people can dine outdoors.

Mustard Seed was founded in 1978 in Missoula on Orange Street, and later moved to the Riverfront Triangle next to the Fox Theater before both were demolished. There's also a Spokane location.

“Missoula is where Mustard Seed originated,” Siemens said. “We were founded by two sisters who lived in Okinawa, Bangkok and Hawaii before settling in Montana."

The menu is as eclectic as their background, he explained.

"As they re-created their favorite dishes from their childhood, the Mustard Seed menu slowly started to evolve," he continued. "This is why our menu is called ‘Asian fusion.’ We have dishes like Osaka from Japan right next to dishes from Hawaii, China and Thailand.”

The new space took almost three years of planning and work, because the pandemic delayed the project. However, Siemens is ecstatic about how everything turned out and he hopes customers will be as well.

“Now, with this new state-of-the-art facility, we will be able to propel Mustard Seed into the next 50 years,” he said.

Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Happy hour in the bar features drink and appetizer specials and goes from 3-6 p.m. and 8-9 p.m., and they will offer all their dishes as carry-out and delivery options. The actual address is 2901 Brooks St., Suite OUT1.

