MVD mobile unit to be in Missoula starting May 9

Montana's Motor Vehicle Division will be at the state Department of Transportation in Missoula for a week-long mobile licensing event. MVD will be present from Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13.

The mobile unit of MVD offers services on a first-come, first-served basis and can accommodate 25-30 customers per day. Customers will be able to renew or replace Standard and Commercial Driver Licenses as well as REAL ID or Class D licenses.

The mobile unit will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license.

The unit will be located in the parking lot of the state Department of Transportation in Missoula at 2100 W. Broadway St. Hours vary per day. Monday the unit will be open from 12-4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday the unit will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday the unit will open at 9 a.m. and close at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the MVD website: dojmt.gov/driving/. Before arriving at the MVD mobile unit, please check to see what information you may need for a successful transaction.

