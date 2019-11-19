The Montana Wilderness Association is launching its 11th annual Picture Wild Montana photo contest, with prizes offered for the best photos taken on public lands across the state.
The theme of this year’s contest is “People and Public Lands,” with MWA wanting to highlight the connection Montanans feel to public lands and waters. Participants are encouraged to submit photos that feature friends, family or themselves enjoying those lands and water.
Photos should showcase the joy in exploring wilderness areas, state parks, national forests, wilderness study areas, and other federal, state, and local public lands.
Since 2009, thousands of amateur and professional photographers from across the state have participated in the Picture Wild Montana photo contest. Last year, nearly 300 photographers submitted over 1,100 photos. Last year’s winner was Kevin League, with a photo of Swan Mountain.
Photographers can submit their work online at wildmontana.org/photocontest from midnight on Nov. 18 until midnight Dec.18. Contestants may submit as many photos as they like, but each photo must be submitted individually.
Prizes for this year’s first- and second-place winners include gear from MWA sponsors Mystery Ranch and Obōz Footwear. The third-place winner will receive swag from MWA, including apparel, a “Keep It Wild” coffee mug, stickers and more.
“MWA's Picture Wild Montana contest allows people to express their appreciation of public lands through photography,” says Ben Gabriel, MWA executive director. “It’s also a great occasion to celebrate those lands and each individual’s connection to them.”
All winners will also receive a complimentary yearlong membership to MWA. Submissions will be judged by Luke Duran, art director at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ “Montana Outdoors” magazine. First, second, and third-place winners will be announced in early 2020.
Full contest rules can be found on the website. Questions should be directed to Montana Wilderness Association communications coordinator Keely Damara at kdamara@wildmontana.org.