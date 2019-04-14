MyStudentInNeed.org is a website that provides a private way for teachers and staff members of Missoula County Public Schools to ask for help for a student in need, and a way for the community to give back.
Current needs include:
An 11th-grade boy, age 15, is in need of a gently used 19" bike with 26" wheels, to get to and from school daily. This is his only transportation as this time. New or gently used is wonderful. If you would like to help with this need you can either donate a gently used bike suitable for his age or you can make a donation of any amount up to $175 to My Student in Need and we will purchase a gift card so the teacher can purchase the bike. PLEASE CLICK THE FULFILL THIS NEED BUTTON and let us know how you would like to help. Missoula-Big Sky No. 3195.
If you would like to help, visit mystudentinneed.org/Missoula-MT. The number next to the school represents the current needs at that school. The needs can change every day. Click the school, find a need request and click the "Fulfill This Need" button. Complete the donor form and press the "Submit" button, or call 406-750-2542. A member of our team will contact you.