MyStudentInNeed.org is a website that provides a private way for teachers and staff members of Missoula County Public Schools to ask for help for a student in need, and a way for the community to give back.
Current needs include:
A fourth-grade girl, age 9, is in need of new shoes. If you would like to help with this need you can make a donation of $40 to My Student In Need and we will purchase a gift card so the teacher can take the student shopping for shoes. Russell School.
A fifth-grade boy, age 5, is in need of shoes. If you would like to help with this need you can make a donation of $40 to My Student In Need and we will purchase a gift card so the teacher can take the student shopping for shoes. Russell School.
If you would like to help, visit mystudentinneed.org/Missoula-MT. The number next to the school represents the current needs at that school. The needs can change every day. Click the school, find a need request and click the "Fulfill This Need" button. Complete the donor form and press the "Submit" button, or call 406-750-2542. A member of our team will contact you.
Operational costs for My Student in Need are underwritten by a sponsorship from Montana Farmers Union and our partners in dignity.