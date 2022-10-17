Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90

A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be.

A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.

Construction is in the early stages, but the entire project is surrounded by high chain link fences topped with angled barbed wire.

According to property tax information, the owner of the 7.67-acre property is Cartage Warehouse, LLC, a company that bought the property in December of 2021. An LLC used to purchase property helps to disguise who the actual owner is. Celebrity homebuyers, for example, will often use an LLC to purchase property and remain anonymous.

According to a building permit granted for the project by the county, the warehouse will be 70,850 square feet when it’s completed.

By comparison, an NFL football field is about 57,600 square feet, and the new Coca-Cola bottling plant built west of Missoula a few years ago was 69,000 square feet.

The proposed use on the building permit is “light industrial,” and the occupancy type is listed as F1, which is “moderate-hazard factory industrial.”

The site sits near the intersection of Interstate 90 and Highway 93, and is fairly close to the Missoula Montana Airport.

According to the Missoula County Public Works department, the total valuation of the project is $8,148,169, which means that the fees for the building permit were $55,536.

Emily Brock, Missoula County’s director of economic and land development, said she didn’t know the purpose of the warehouse.

“Nothing in county planning or building records indicates anything substantive, just that it’s a HUGE warehouse,” she said in a text.

The walls will be insulated precast concrete panels.

Amazon, the world’s largest retail company, builds warehouses using precast concrete walls. According to a press release from the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, a trade association, a 121,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center being built in Worcester, Massachusetts, is being constructed using precast concrete panels for the shell of the new facility.

“The insulated panels are 12-inches thick and extend more than 40 feet in height,” the article states.

“Amazon conducts a large portion of their services in the last mile, like this new facility where packages are sorted and dispatched directly to the customer,” the article continues. “The delivery stations are part of Amazon’s ‘Last Mile’ program, which is the focus of the plans for the (Worcester) location. Precast concrete walls were able to meet the rigorous demands of this busy facility as the last leg of the delivery network.”

A company called ATMI Precast states on its website that it used precast concrete for an Amazon fulfillment center in Illinois in 2017. That building, however, was over 800,000 square feet.

A building permit for an Amazon distribution center in Fort Pierce, Florida, lists precast concrete as one of the building materials. That building is 1.5 million square feet.

A request for information about whether the warehouse being constructed in Missoula is owned by Amazon was not returned on Friday.

According to Bloomberg news, Amazon announced plans to shed at least 10 million square feet of warehouse space in June after reporting slow growth and a weak profit outlook that it attributed to overbuilding.

According to Dodge Data & Analytics, Amazon was the largest builder of warehouses over the last three years with about $10 billion worth of construction activity.

Amazon isn’t the only company that builds warehouses, of course, and it’s not clear who is building the warehouse or for what purpose.

Fox Business reported this week that the Chinese social media company TikTok has posted job openings for an operation research engineer that would be tasked with “building a global logistic and warehousing network” that would be responsible for the “planning and solution design of the fulfillment centres.”

The job would be based in Seattle.

For the Missoula project, the county health department required the contractor, Dick Anderson Construction, to pave all new vehicle use areas to comply with the Missoula City-County Air Program. The building permit does show that there will be paved parking and paved access roads for vehicle use.

The manager of a nearby company, who asked to remain anonymous, said he hasn’t heard anything about what the warehouse’s purpose might be or who is building it.