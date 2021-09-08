Name of Arlee mobile home fire victim released

The man who died in an Arlee mobile home fire on Aug. 28 has been identified by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Leroy Houle, 46, of Arlee, died as a result of the structure fire near Coombs Lane on the morning of Aug. 28. An autopsy was conducted by the Montana State Forensic Lab.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The sheriff’s office extends its condolence to the family of the deceased.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
