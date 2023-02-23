Officials released the name of a man who was killed by Missoula law enforcement last weekend at the Clinton Market.

Gary T. Duncan, 45, of Missoula, died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, according to a press release from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, which was tasked with acting as the coroner in the case.

"Sheriff Holton said the coroner's investigation concluded that the armed suspect/decedent displayed suicidal tendency and was ultimately killed by law enforcement at the scene," the press release stated.

A press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office sent on Saturday claimed the scene was also a hostage situation involving the suspect's wife, but didn't provide any more details on what happened.

In an email to the Missoulian on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations, the agency now investigating the case, confirmed only one suspect was involved, and he was “the only person upon which lethal force was used.”

The DCI did not answer questions about whether mental health professionals responded to the scene, if non-lethal force methods were used, how long deputies were on scene for or if the woman reportedly being held hostage was harmed.

The spokesperson said DCI's investigation is ongoing.