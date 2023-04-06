The name of a person killed in a pedestrian versus car crash last week near Arlee has been released by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Mika Westwolf, 22, of Missoula, died in the early morning hours of March 31 along Highway 93 near White Coyote Road, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

"In consultation with the State Medical Examiners Office, the Lake County Coroner’s Office has determined that Westwolf died of multiple blunt force injuries," Bell said in an email.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the car that struck Westwolf was a Cadallic Escalade, and Westwolf was declared dead on-scene. Road conditions were wet the morning of March 31, and alcohol and speed were not listed as suspected factors in the initial crash report, though troopers are still investigating the fatal collision.