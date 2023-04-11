The man who died in a pedestrian versus car crash in the Snowbowl parking lot last week was identified on Tuesday.

Raymondo L. TeSoro, 66, of Lolo, died on April 5, according to Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen.

On Friday, a man was charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in connection to the incident. Court documents allege the suspect was driving recklessly in the ski mountain's parking lot when he struck the victim, now identified as Tesoro, with a truck.

The suspect, Gregg A. Hancock, will have an arraignment hearing on April 17. He was released on his own recognizance from jail.

Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

They also extended their condolence's to TeSoro's friends and family.