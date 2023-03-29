The name of a man killed by law enforcement following an armed robbery and chase that ended in St. Regis was released on Wednesday.

Clary K. Anton, 22, of Auburn, Washington, was identified by Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen as the suspect who died during the March 18 incident.

Several people were involved in an armed robbery at the 76 Gas Station in Osborn, Idaho, earlier that morning, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Department. Idaho deputies chased the suspect vehicle to the Montana-Idaho border, where officers from Mineral and Sanders counties and the Montana Highway Patrol got involved.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff’s release, officers found one of the suspects and arrested that person without incident. But the second suspect, now identified as Anton by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, took a hostage at the travel center and shot that person when officers arrived on the scene. Officers then fatally shot Anton.

The hostage was treated for injuries in Missoula. Two other passengers in the suspect car were also arrested on separate charges and held in Mineral County.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke estimated there were probably 100 law enforcement officers who eventually responded.

Witnesses described a terrifying, bloody, chaotic scene at the travel center on March 18.

Montana’s Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into the incident.