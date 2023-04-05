The name of a Darby woman who died in a crash south of Hamilton on Sunday has been released.

Janice Graham, 67, died in a crash on Highway 93 on Sunday morning, according to Ravalli County Sheriff Stephen Holton. Graham was the passenger of a Honda.

A Toyota 4Runner was traveling south on Highway 93 at mile marker 42, near North Gold Creek Loop, when it crossed into the northbound lane and lost control from road conditions, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Toyota collided head-on with the Honda. Highway Patrol is still investigating the fatal crash.

Roads were wet on Sunday.

"The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office extends their condolences to Mrs. Graham's family and friends," a press release from the sheriff's office stated. "Please remember that winter is not over and be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions. Drivers are encouraged to drive defensively and keep speeds low."