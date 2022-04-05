Names of deceased in Missoula double-fatal March accident released

The names of two people who lost their lives in a Missoula double-fatal crash last month were released to the Missoulian on Tuesday.

Jose Ruiz, 24, and Roberto Trevino, 36, both died in the single-vehicle accident on March 11 near Cemetery Road and Raser Drive. Both were citizens of Mexico, Missoula County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Jeannette Smith said.

In a press release sent out by Missoula police on March 14, investigators determined alcohol and speed to be suspected factors in the crash.

The vehicle was occupied by two others, in addition to Ruiz and Trevino, whose condition was reported to be unknown at the time. Missoula police did not send an update on their condition.

