Names of deceased in Missoula Highway 10 crash released

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims in a fatal crash that happened last week near the Wye.

On Sept. 13, four people died in a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Highway 10 near Roller Coast Road in Missoula.

Jordan L. Armijo, 27, of St. Ignatius, Tekla N. McKain, 17, of Missoula, Larry D. Old Horn, 40, of Missoula, and Sheri M. Old Horn, 58, of Missoula, died from injuries sustained during the collision, according to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper T.J. Templeton said a westbound car drifted into eastbound traffic for unknown reasons and struck another car head-on. The two involved cars were both passenger cars, an Audi and Hyundai.

"These crashes are so hard on everyone involved, especially and most importantly, the family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the press release stated.