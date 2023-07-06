Two people killed in a head-on collision near Columbia Falls were identified by authorities on Wednesday.

Destiny M. Wright, a 21-year-old Kalispell resident, was killed when a Chevrolet pickup ran into her Toyota Tacoma on Highway 2 around 7 p.m., according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. Wright’s 4-year-old daughter was in the car with her and was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell with serious injuries. Wright and her daughter were both wearing seat belts, according to a crash report and the sheriff’s office.

Officials reported that the Chevy crossed lanes of oncoming traffic and hit Wright’s car head-on. Wright died at the scene.

In the Chevy, 19-year-old Kyan L. Bowman-Wheeler from Hungry Horse also died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s news release. Bowman-Wheeler was a rear passenger in the truck and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the news release stated.

Bowman-Wheeler was one of three people inside the pickup. The 15-year-old male driver and front female passenger were severely injured and also brought to the hospital.

According to a crash report from Montana Highway Patrol, alcohol, drugs and speed were suspected causes of the deadly crash.

Several agencies responded to the crash including Montana Highway Patrol, Columbia Falls Fire, Three Rivers EMS, Whitefish Fire/Ambulance, Evergreen Fire/Ambulance, Glacier Park International Airport Fire and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

On Sunday, 18-year-old Bigfork resident Devin Victor was killed in a motorcycle accident on Highway 35, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's news release. Victor was riding his motorcycle when it clipped the rear of an SUV, causing the bike to crash. Victor was seriously injured and brought to Logan Health where he died from his injuries the following day.