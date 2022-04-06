Names of nine charged in connection to Blackfeet drug arrests released

The names of nine people arrested last week on suspicion of using and selling fentanyl and other drugs on the Blackfeet Nation have been released.

In the early morning hours of last Thursday, the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement conducted a joint raid on a home belonging to Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Chairman Timothy Davis. The chairman was not home at the time of the arrests and faces no criminal charges.

All nine people involved face only Blackfeet Tribal court misdemeanor charges. If federal charges arise from the arrests, those may take longer to go through the indictment process.

Timothy Davis, Jr. is charged with criminal sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Shawn Davis is charged with one count of criminal sale of dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Brendan Davis and Josiah Davis are each charged with criminal sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Westin L. Davis and Odell Davis are each charged with possession of dangerous drugs and child endangerment.

Billie Jo Blackman is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Murlaina Thomas faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Rylee Heavy Runner is charged with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, one count of child endangerment, one count of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The misdemeanor tribal charges are based on probable cause that arose during the execution of the federal search warrant, Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Josh Lamson explained. The four tribal arrest warrants for Timothy Davis Jr., Shawn Davis, Brendan Davis and Josiah Davis were based on probable cause from an ongoing tribal investigation involving alleged conduct that happened before Thursday's search.

On March 23, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council declared a state of emergency after 17 overdoses and four drug-related fatalities were reported in a week's time on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

All tribal courts are misdemeanor courts, so all tribal charges are misdemeanors.

The nine defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Blackfeet Tribal Court Chief Judge Jeremy Brave-Heart accepted the defendants’ pleas, and will preside over all future proceedings, Lamson said. The Blackfeet Tribal Court Associate Judge recused herself from the cases prior to arraignment.

All defendants in Blackfeet Tribal Court are innocent until proven guilty. A trial date is set for June 14 and June 15.

