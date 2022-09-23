 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names of victim, suspect in Columbia Falls stabbing released

The names of the victim and suspect in a Columbia Falls stabbing were released on Friday by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies and Columbia Falls police officers responded to a house at Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls on Tuesday for a report that a man had stabbed another man, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. The victim, Lukas Davis from Kila, was brought to Logan Health with his injuries but eventually died from them. 

The suspect, Zain Alexander Raye Glass, faces one felony charge of deliberate homicide, according to an affidavit filed in Flathead County on Wednesday. He's being held in the Flathead County jail. 

The case is currently under investigation by detectives at the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

