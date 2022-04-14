Nathan Gibson: MCPS District 1 school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The MCPS board is made up of 11 trustees representing the city of Missoula and outlying communities that feed into the district's high schools. They serve two- to three-year terms. Seven trustees can vote on both elementary and high school district items and represent District 1. The remaining trustees can only vote on high school matters.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Beth Wanberg declined to participate. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Nathan Gibson

Age: 40

Occupation: Microbiologist/Researcher

Education: Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from University of Montana

Family: Mother; Nancy Gibson (retired from Forest Service), Father; Ben Gibson (Retired rancher/Forest Service), Partner; Michelle Wavrick (Nurse, Health Coach), 2 cats (homeschooled).

What inspired you to run for school board?

I want Missoula to continue to be successful and have a happy and healthy community. I believe children, and their education and well-being are paramount to those goals, and that I have the skills and drive to contribute to their growth. I hope, as well, to provide an example of what it means to be a productive and helpful member of society and encourage others to do the same.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

I hope to engender back-and-forth conversations, where we can all come to the table and have discussions, allow the community to be and feel heard, and find alternatives and compromises to points of disagreement, while avoiding getting bogged down by semantics, and focusing on finding common end goals.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

I hope to continue to improve and support the school system, make Missoula schools exceptional and yet another reason people are proud and happy to live here while also making sure that all students have equal benefit and access to our amazing education system.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

Gibson provided no response.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

I would like to see those funds go in two major directions, one into improving infrastructure and resources to assist with at-home learning. I believe this has benefit not only during this and future pandemics, but in helping students keep caught up during other life events and sickness while not overburdening or distracting teachers.

The other is toward facilities, making sure drinking fountains and toilets are touchless, kitchens are top-notch from a sanitation point of view, and the schools are updated to the best of our ability to facilitate overall student and faculty health.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

MCPS should offer wages and benefits that are competitive on a national level. We must attract and keep the best teachers and staff, and make sure they can maintain a high quality of life. This investment will transfer directly to the quality of student education, health, and happiness.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.