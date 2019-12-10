A proposed U.S. Senate bill to ratify the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' water compact would also place the National Bison Range into federal trust status for the Tribes.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced he would introduce a new bill to ratify the compact, and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said he would immediately sign on as an original sponsor to the legislation, which would quantify the Tribes’ water rights on and off the Flathead Indian Reservation.
On Tuesday, the Tribes announced the legislation includes another of their long-sought goals: Placing the National Bison Range into a federal trust for tribal management. In a press release, Tribal Chairman Ronald Trahan called the measure an “elegant solution” that “would mark a return to making things whole again.”
The 18,800-acre Bison Range was established on the Flathead Indian Reservation in 1908, and the Tribes have sought a greater role there in recent years. A 2016 attempt to place it into federal trust ownership failed after a lawsuit alleged that it violated the National Environmental Policy Act. For the past two and a half years, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been preparing a Comprehensive Conservation Plan for the Bison Range.
Meanwhile, since 2015 the water compact has awaited federal and tribal ratification. A diverse group of stakeholders say that resolving the Tribes’ water rights in this way is necessary to avoid decades of litigation. An initial, unsuccessful ratification bill that Democratic Sen. Tester introduced in 2016 would have provided $2.3 billion in settlement funds, mostly for infrastructure improvements.
Under the new ratification bill Daines announced last week, the Tribes would give up partial ownership of 29 off-reservation water rights in the Flathead River drainage, they would receive $1.9 billion to settle damages and rehabilitate the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project, and the Bison Range would be placed into trust for them to manage, according to both the tribes and Daines.
The deal emerged from negotiations between the Tribes and Republican Sen. Daines, according to both of Montana's U.S. senators. Daines stated in an email that “this is part of the agreement and compromise reached in exchange for the Tribe making significant concessions to water claims." The Tribes' press release said the Bison Range transfer was part of the settlement of past damages for water rights mismanagement.
Tester, speaking with the Missoulian on Tuesday, also voiced strong support for the measure. He said he considered his earlier ratification bill “basically intact,” and that the Bison Range “was originally in the Tribes’ control until 1908 … I see it as traditionally important to the Salish, (and) I think it’s a move that helps move the water compact down the road.”
The section of the bill transferring the Bison Range would require the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to continue to manage it for wildlife and bison conservation, ensure public access and maintain a publicly-available management plan. It also states the act would not be interpreted to establish any kind of precedent for future use of federal property.
The legislation also authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to transfer funds, personal property and equipment needed to carry out existing operations on the Bison Range. The federal government would fund liability insurance for the Tribes, but both the Tribes’ press release and Sen. Daines’ staff said annual federal appropriations to manage the refuge would cease. The budget for the National Bison Range Complex, which includes the Bison Range itself and other, nearby protected areas, has hovered between $1.2 million and $1.5 million in recent years.