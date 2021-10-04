National Guard begins week two of work in Missoula, extension requested

Working at testing clinics, hospitals and Missoula's non-congregate shelter, 19 members of the Montana National Guard deployed to the Garden City have been busy over the past week.
The group of guard members come from a variety of units and are around halfway through a 14-day mission in Missoula to help support local efforts surrounding COVID-19.
National Guard members have provided a variety of support work — at the hospitals they clean and do laundry, while others conduct COVID-19 tests at the county's drive-in clinic or put together letters alerting people they have been deemed a close contact to a case.
"They're a phenomenal workforce and we're really glad that they're here," said Adriane Beck, Missoula County's director of Emergency Management.
Most guard members, Beck said, have been filling daily duties at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Both St. Pat's and Community Medical Center have been dealing with a surge in COVID cases since August.
In mid-September, St. Pat's Chief Physician Executive Dr. James McKay said that on any given day there were around 50 caregivers who were out of work because of COVID exposure or contracting the virus.
Non-urgent procedures were paused in September and at one point, St. Pat's was triaging patients in its ambulance bay. There are hundreds of jobs open on Providence Missoula's job page, many of which are support positions such as food service workers and cleaners.
"Additional (people) enable the hospitals to have a much smoother operation and have some consistency in hospital operations," Beck said. "For example, having extra Guard members that can help with laundry services ... may free up otherwise employed hospital employees to go do some other critical task."
Beck noted that guard members are not performing any medical care.
Guard members have also been deployed to the Sleepy Inn, which recently reopened to quarantine unhoused people who have either tested positive for COVID or are close contacts.
Beck said much like at the other hospitals, the Guard members are doing facility maintenance, cleaning and turning over rooms.
The National Guard in Missoula is under the direction of an incident management team that brings together a variety of city, county and private organizations.
"The incident management team's role is that coordination role, so we have streamlined ... communication process about what the needs are within those agencies and that then we can deploy those resources as appropriate," Beck said.
Missoula, through the county's Office of Emergency Management, has requested an extension on the Guard's stay, said Nick Holloway, Missoula County's Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator.
That request would to keep Guard members in Missoula until Oct. 22. Their current 14-day stay is set to end on Oct. 8.
Beck said that many of the Guard members in Missoula are from the area, which makes it a community effort.
"I just want to express our appreciation for the individual members of the Montana National Guard. They are, in all cases walking away from their normal jobs ... it truly is neighbors helping neighbors," Beck said.
