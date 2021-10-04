National Guard begins week two of work in Missoula, extension requested

Working at testing clinics, hospitals and Missoula's non-congregate shelter, 19 members of the Montana National Guard deployed to the Garden City have been busy over the past week.

The group of guard members come from a variety of units and are around halfway through a 14-day mission in Missoula to help support local efforts surrounding COVID-19.

National Guard members have provided a variety of support work — at the hospitals they clean and do laundry, while others conduct COVID-19 tests at the county's drive-in clinic or put together letters alerting people they have been deemed a close contact to a case.

"They're a phenomenal workforce and we're really glad that they're here," said Adriane Beck, Missoula County's director of Emergency Management.

Most guard members, Beck said, have been filling daily duties at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Both St. Pat's and Community Medical Center have been dealing with a surge in COVID cases since August.

In mid-September, St. Pat's Chief Physician Executive Dr. James McKay said that on any given day there were around 50 caregivers who were out of work because of COVID exposure or contracting the virus.