National Guard fills in for quarantined Poverello Center staff

The Montana National Guard is helping keep the Poverello Center staffed for the next two weeks after two of the shelter's employees tested positive for COVID-19 and a number of others are now required to isolate.
"Those individuals are currently quarantining, and during that time, it is stretching our staff a little thin, so we are working with the National Guard, which has deployed some of their members to help us staff the building," said Jesse Jaeger, the center's director of development and advocacy.
The Pov normally has about 40 employees who are a mix of full- and part-time staff, according to Jaeger. However, the shelter currently has fewer employees who are able to work in the building because some people are medically at-risk or have family members who are medically at-risk, in addition to those who have to quarantine per orders from the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Jaeger said the help will allow the Pov to continue to provide emergency overnight shelter to people experiencing homelessness in Missoula.
Ryan Chavera, squad leader with the Montana National Guard, said the Guard has helped around the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Right now, we're just helping out with cleaning and sanitizing the whole building, and then we're assisting with other side jobs that need to get done like picking up trash around the building and around the local streets as well," Chavera said.
The team is also helping to check guests in and out, hand out sack lunches each afternoon and assist with biweekly COVID symptom screenings for guests, Jaeger said.
Chavera said the National Guard has helped with a variety of tasks and testing sites in Montana.
"It just depends on what they're needing," he said. "The majority of time, we've just been doing mobile test sites so the medical staff that are in that area will call our higher-ups, and then we'll go there and help with setting up, and then we'll help them out with traffic control and recording data information from the people driving through."
Jaeger said the Pov worked with the local health department to do contact tracing for the employees who tested positive, and with Community Medical Center, which provided rapid tests to the staff who were identified as close contacts.
"We're very thankful for the support of the whole community during this time," Jaeger said.
Jaeger said the Pov received assistance from the National Guard as a result of being closely aligned with the county and health department's COVID-19 response efforts. He also said the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center has helped by increasing the number of sack lunches it provides to the shelter.
