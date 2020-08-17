National Guard fills in for quarantined Poverello Center staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana National Guard is helping keep the Poverello Center staffed for the next two weeks after two of the shelter's employees tested positive for COVID-19 and a number of others are now required to isolate.

"Those individuals are currently quarantining, and during that time, it is stretching our staff a little thin, so we are working with the National Guard, which has deployed some of their members to help us staff the building," said Jesse Jaeger, the center's director of development and advocacy.

The Pov normally has about 40 employees who are a mix of full- and part-time staff, according to Jaeger. However, the shelter currently has fewer employees who are able to work in the building because some people are medically at-risk or have family members who are medically at-risk, in addition to those who have to quarantine per orders from the Missoula City-County Health Department.

Jaeger said the help will allow the Pov to continue to provide emergency overnight shelter to people experiencing homelessness in Missoula.

Ryan Chavera, squad leader with the Montana National Guard, said the Guard has helped around the state during the coronavirus pandemic.