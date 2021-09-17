National Guard headed to Missoula to help with COVID surge

St. Pat's Chief Physician Executive Dr. James McKay said five patients are on ventilators, but the number fluctuates "constantly."

McKay also said that on "any day" there are around 50 caregivers who are out because of COVID exposures or that they have contracted the virus.

"We're also seeing patients that are in their 20s and 30s dying, so it's that young age group that felt like they weren't affected before," McKay said. "That's not the case with (the delta variant)."

Jim Gillhouse, Community Medical Center's Chief Operating Officer, said that they currently have 20 COVID patients, which is approximately one-third of the hospital's overall adult inpatient population.

Gillhouse went on to say that 85% of COVID hospitalizations and 93% of their intensive care unit COVID patients are unvaccinated. The hospital's emergency room is still open and taking patients.

Health care professionals, as well as Engen and Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, all said they are "begging" people to get vaccinated and taking steps to slow the spread of COVID. Health care professionals are also urging Missoulians to wear a mask and use social distancing measures.

