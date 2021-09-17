National Guard headed to Missoula to help with COVID surge

The Montana National Guard is headed to Missoula to help with hospitals facing capacity and staffing issues, Mayor John Engen said during a press conference on Friday morning.
The National Guard is scheduled to arrive on Friday. The request to the state government was for 24 National Guard personnel, according to Adriane Beck, Missoula County Office of Emergency Management director.
They will be under the direction of an incident management team, which is being fielded out of the emergency operation center, "so that we can have a coordinated, community-wide approach," Beck said.
Hospitals, as well as the Sleepy Inn — which is again open and being used to quarantine unhoused people who have either tested positive or are a close contact — could see National Guard assistance.
"Those resources will be deployed here over the course of the next week, which will help provide some relief," Engen said. "That is a group effort."
Engen told the Missoulian on Sept. 2 he had asked the governor's office in late August if the National Guard could be made available. At that time the request was not formal and Engen was told Guard resources were "fighting fires or otherwise deployed."
The COVID situation in Missoula County has worsened significantly since late August. Missoula reached pandemic highs in hospitalizations, cases per 100,000 people and single day increases, all within the last week.
There were 113 new cases reported on Friday, with 1,162 active cases and 12,299 cumulative cases. As of Friday afternoon, 48 people are currently hospitalized in the county due to COVID, according to health department data.
The 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 age groups continue to make up the highest percentage of cases. Between those two groups, there are 444 active COVID cases in the county.
The delta variant is behind the surge and according to a COVID briefing to Gov. Greg Gianforte, of the 614 specimens collected during the months of August and September for sequencing, 99% were delta.
Representatives from Community Medical Center and Providence St. Patrick Hospital spoke during the press conference and reported sobering news. St. Pat's has 30 inpatients with COVID, 23 of whom are unvaccinated, said Chief Executive Joyce Dombrowski.
St. Pat's Chief Physician Executive Dr. James McKay said five patients are on ventilators, but the number fluctuates "constantly."
McKay also said that on "any day" there are around 50 caregivers who are out because of COVID exposures or that they have contracted the virus.
"We're also seeing patients that are in their 20s and 30s dying, so it's that young age group that felt like they weren't affected before," McKay said. "That's not the case with (the delta variant)."
Jim Gillhouse, Community Medical Center's Chief Operating Officer, said that they currently have 20 COVID patients, which is approximately one-third of the hospital's overall adult inpatient population.
Gillhouse went on to say that 85% of COVID hospitalizations and 93% of their intensive care unit COVID patients are unvaccinated. The hospital's emergency room is still open and taking patients.
Health care professionals, as well as Engen and Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, all said they are "begging" people to get vaccinated and taking steps to slow the spread of COVID. Health care professionals are also urging Missoulians to wear a mask and use social distancing measures.
"Mayor Engen, I join you in the begging. That's how St. Pat's started, the sisters went on begging tours to pay for this place. We have a long history of begging," McKay said. "I would beg the community to think about their family, think about their neighbor and do those things that are required to help mitigate the problem."
Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson said on the call that the district had 45 cases this week, which was the highest number of cases in one week during the pandemic.
He urged students, parents and community members to wear masks while at school. No classrooms or grade levels have been shut down, he said. MCPS currently has a mask mandate.
At the city and county government level, there is very little that can be done as far as reinstating mask mandates or enforcing social distancing measures. Laws passed in the last state legislative session severely hamstring the power of local jurisdictions to enforce those mandates or require vaccination to attend events.
Clearly frustrated with the situation, Missoula City-County Health Office D'Shane Barnett spoke about this issue.
"As the health officer, I get asked a lot about mandates — why are we not doing more to put mandates in place to limit the spread of this virus?" Barnett said. "What I would say is that now is the time when we would have mandates in place, things like mask requirements, limiting event size.
"Unfortunately we have anti-health state legislators who went out of their way to make that not possible."
Engen did say that some jurisdictions in the state, including Missoula, are "seeking some sort of court relief" to have local control over "local problems."
He went on to say until the next legislative session or a court takes action, "we are constrained by the law of the land today."
Missoula hospitals are not at "critical care" yet, but are close to having to make decisions about rationing medical resources. News broke on Thursday that St. Peter's in Helena was at that point and had to deploy a refrigerated morgue truck because the morgue was full.
Missoula is not yet needing refrigerated trucks to hold bodies, Dombrowski said, but there are plans in place to do so should it become necessary. Field hospitals are also being discussed.
"I will tell you that the leaders on this call, we're considering all possibilities at this point," Engen said. "We've had conversations about, at some point, if necessary, deploying field hospital units to deal with overflow."
Engen added that the Johnson Street Shelter could become an overflow area for quarantined unhoused people should the Sleepy Inn fill up.
"Our biggest challenge today is less about facility and more about staffing. We need humans with skill to manage all the moving parts here, so those Guard resources will certainly be welcome and helpful."
A question was also asked during the press conference about University of Montana football games and whether there were any numbers on cases connected to that. Around 25,000 people attended UM's home opener last Saturday.
Medical professionals responded and didn't give an answer about cases connected to the game, but UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz said no changes to outdoor events are in the works.
"If you're going to do those things, then try to do them as safely as you possibly can and wear a mask, try to to stay distanced," said Dr. Nicole Fink, a pathologist and medical adviser for Community Medical Center's COVID Incident command.
"If you can't do those things, perhaps consider not (coming) at all, so that we can maybe in the future, at this time next year, be doing it and not be having this conference to tell you to be cautious."
State bureau reporter Holly Michels contributed to this report.
