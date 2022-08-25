National Park Service awards $99K to UM to repatriate sacred items to tribes

The National Park Service earlier this month announced $2.1 million in grants to nine Native American tribes and 20 museums and institutions — including the University of Montana — to support consultation, documentation and repatriation of ancestral remains and cultural items.

UM received $99,314 through the program. Dave Kuntz, director of strategic communications at the school, said UM plans to hire a repatriation coordinator, whose full-time job will be to work with tribes to return items of significance. According to Kuntz, this funding will support the new position, possibly by hiring student workers or providing resources to enhance consultation with tribes.

“This won’t pay for the new position, but it will support it,” Kuntz clarified. “It will provide additional funds to support this person to make sure they succeed.”

Chuck Sams, National Park Service director, said in a statement the grants “are just one way National Park Service is advancing a whole-of-government effort to strengthen tribal sovereignty and repair our nation-to-nation relationships.”

Tribes that received funding through the grant include the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma, Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes in Alaska, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in California, Lone Band of Miwok Indians in California, Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community in Wisconsin.

Public schools, museums and other institutions nationwide house items affiliated with tribes. Sometimes the items are donated. Other times, a school or museum staff member may have bought or collected the items for archaeology or research purposes.

Enacted in 1990, the Native American Graves Protection Act (NAGPRA) requires museums and federal agencies to inventory and consult with tribes regarding the repatriation of sacred cultural items. The act authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to award grants to assist in implementing provisions.

Earlier this month, representatives from the Fort Peck Cultural Resource Department and Tribal Executive Board traveled to Missoula to repatriate items from UM.

Dyan Youpee, director of the cultural resource department, alleged the university was not in compliance with NAGPRA. She and her staff repatriated items including a beaded buckskin pouch, rawhide drum with pictographs, beaded leather bags, pipe bags, medicine bags, three pairs of beaded moccasins, a Dakota girl’s dress, a Dakota cradleboard, Dakota quilt bag and Dakota star pouch. Once they are properly cared for, the items will be on display at the Fort Peck Interpretive Center.

Kuntz told Lee Montana Newspapers in early August that it’s the “full intent” of the university to comply with NAGPRA.