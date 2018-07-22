Sometimes Marty Whitmore, the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service, thinks like a pilot.
Other times, he thinks like a farmer. Like a firefighter. Like a parent. Like a river guide.
“It depends on the time of year and the seasons, when certain types of disciplines or entities will call more often," Whitmore says of the wide range of roles those at Missoula’s National Weather Service office play for the people who rely on their advice and expertise. "This time of year we have a lot of hay farmers call us looking for when it might rain so they can cut their hay.”
Other times, it might be commercial fishing guides wondering about flows and forecasts. During the winter, the National Weather Service in Missoula provides information to schools to help with decisions on closures or delays. In the spring they work with the national forests, creating spot forecasts for areas where prescribed burns are planned. Later in the summer, they work closely with firefighting teams, issuing Red Flag warnings when conditions are such that wildfires could put lives at risks.
“They also do air dispersion modeling for our prescribed fires, and we use that information to minimize smoke impacts,” said Laura Ward, the fire management officer for the Lolo National Forest. “During the fire season they’ll do briefings and forecasts twice a day, and we read those to our folks in the field — the firefighters — twice a day. When they issue Red Flag warnings at any point during the day, we try to get it out for them.
“When we have a large fire, the incident meteorologist could be somebody from Marty’s shop. They live in the fire camp and work with the fire behavioral analysts to base predictions.”
Models and secret languages
Back in his office last week, Whitmore was answering calls from people wanting to talk about the weather. Behind him were Travis Booth and Bob Nester, the other two members of that day’s team who were trying to predict the future from information on the four flat-screen computers in front of each of them.
The screen farthest to Whitmore’s right is a radar image of constantly moving masses of greens and blues, with pink lines showing county boundaries and slash marks depicting lightning strikes. Next to it is a screen showing grids from which they create forecasts after looking at radar and satellite imagery.
“We then look at what the models are showing for patterns of storms aloft; the stuff that’s going on at the surface, mid-level wind and precipitation forecasts, mid-level moisture,” Whitmore said. “We ingest the model information and can draw circles and add or subtract temperature, add other tools to create a graphic.”
The third screen is the aviation monitor specializing in the weather for pilots at the Missoula, Butte, Salmon and Glacier airports. Some of the displays are in code — 1618/1718 VRB05KT PGSM FEW150 — but it’s a second language that the meteorologists speak fluently.
The 1618/1718 means the forecast is for noon Aug. 16 through noon Aug. 17, 2018, Whitmore explains. VBR05KT means variable winds at 5 knots or less. PGSM stands for unlimited visibility, and FEW150 means there’s few clouds at 15,000 feet, which is the important altitude for commercial pilots as they break through lower-level clouds.
“The commercial airlines — like United, Delta, Horizon — have to base how much fuel they carry based on the weather,” Whitmore said.
He pulls up www.weather.gov/mso/, which is the National Weather Service page for the greater Missoula region and lists cities ranging from McCall, Idaho, to Cut Bank, Montana. Click on any of the corresponding dots and voila — there are the predictions they’ve created with thumbnail photo forms; below that is the written forecast, and scroll down to see the hourly forecast including heat index, temperatures, wind gusts, precipitation potential and sky cover. Weather nerds can dig even deeper.
Variety of skill sets
Positions at the National Weather Service are difficult to come by, and these days the job calls for a wide range of skills. Whitmore jokes that he became a meteorologist by walking into the wrong building on the University of Washington campus, where Whitmore was studying oceanography.
“My real story is oceanography is an interesting field, but you need a doctorate to do your own work and I was getting tired of school,” Whitmore said. “I walked into the atmospheric building, and thought it was a good combination.”
He started with the National Weather Service in Yakima, Washington, then moved to Boise for a few years before he came to Missoula as part of a fire crew and decided to stay. The office has a staff of about 25 people including the meteorologists, hydrologists and technical staff.
“In the past, it was good enough to start with a meteorological or atmospheric science degrees,” Whitmore said. “Now we need people to come in with communication skills, and some knowledge of social science because we’re using those platforms as ways to get the word out. Like many sciences, more and more people are coming in with masters’ degrees; that’s not required, but the applicant pool is really deep.”
Adriane Beck, Missoula County’s director for the Office of Emergency Management, works closely with Whitmore and others at the National Weather Service on everything from fires to floods. She’s noticed in recent years that they’re doing more proactive forecasts.
“Weather is a factor in just about every emergency we face,” Beck said. “Being nature-driven, it’s nice we can call them 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and get really good, detailed information on what we’ll likely see. And when they see something on their radar — literally — they will call my cellphone.
"That’s the kind of relationship we have, and that’s largely due to Marty’s influence. He’s transformed them to be forward-looking so that everybody who needs to know what’s happening in the weather is informed.”
She added that they also appreciate the ability to call the weather service anytime and that Whitmore or Ray Nickless, a hydrologist, are willing to go to meetings and speak extemporaneously about the weather.
“I don’t know of any surrounding communities or my counterparts that can get that same level of action,” Beck said.
Whitmore readily acknowledges that they want to be more than an agency that just spits out numbers.
“We are better at our jobs knowing who is using our information so we can understand what people need and how far in advance they need it,” he said. “We know there’s a lot riding on it for people.”
That’s why when they’re not busy, one of the three meteorologists on the day shift might peel off into a cubicle to work on research on localized weather patterns or climatology.
“During the flooding this spring, I was feeling pretty deflated not being able to know or understand how high that water would get,” Beck said. “Marty and Ray scratched their heads, said, ‘Let’s run some scenarios of 80-degree temperatures with lots of rain. What are the worst-case scenarios?’ They did that for me, and that’s the kind of relationship we have with them and the kind of relevance they have.”
Foggy crystal balls
Yet sometimes, those forecasts can be off-base.
“We try to learn from it. One guy has a forensic program, not just of bad events but every nuisance snow, which are the hardest to predict,” Whitmore said. “It’s hard to get feedback, because there are so many weather sources that most of the public don’t know where they’re getting their weather. ‘It was on my phone’ is what we hear.”
By the way, that’s The Weather Channel on an iPhone.
Beck said even when mistakes are made, the meteorologists still can joke at times about how it’s a profession in which the predictions can be wrong, but people still want to hear the message.
“They want to engage those of us who base our decisions on weather impacts,” Beck said. “They make it interesting and relevant.”
Whitmore said they welcome the calls.
“The biggest satisfaction is knowing that your forecast is being used and understood,” Whitmore said. “There’s a simple pleasure in hitting the temperature right, but that’s really not as interesting as helping people, and we’re doing that more and more.”