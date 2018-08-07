During Great American Campout, the National Wildlife Federation’s wildlife ambassador Ranger Rick raccoon is taking a camping road trip across the country. Ranger Rick will visit camping events hosted by the National Wildlife Federation and Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts to profile the amazing experiences individuals and families can have camping anywhere in the United States. This year, everyone who camps at Jellystone Park will be counted as participating in the Great American Campout.
On Aug. 9, the National Wildlife Federation and Ranger Rick are joining the team at Jellystone Park, 9900 Jellystone Drive, Missoula for an evening of family-friendly activities including ice cream, guided nature walks, wildlife themed crafts, games, camping tips, and more. Many of the evening’s activities will focus on helping local wildlife including bison, bighorns and beaver. The event is free and open to the public.
Schedule of activities:
5:30 p.m., Nature walk, meet at Jellystone Pavilion.
6:30 p.m., Bison Migration game, meet at Jellystone Pavilion.
8:30 p.m., wrap up.