The National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca, New York, will induct eight individuals in 2023, including Elouise Cobell.

The 31st induction ceremony will be held on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Smith Opera House in Geneva, New York. The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the Hall's YouTube channel.

Cobell, Blackfeet, in 1996 was the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit, demanding back payment and better accounting on Individual Money Accounts managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The federal government settled 13 years later for $3.4 billion — the largest settlement in U.S. history.

Cobell founded the Blackfeet National Bank, the first national bank located on a reservation. Today, the bank serves 31 tribes, has $128 million in assets and provides financing across Indian Country. Cobell died at 65 in 2011, but her legacy lives on through various awards and scholarships.

Turk Cobell, Elouise's son, said their family is thrilled.

"She rightfully joins a group of fabulous women that have made a positive impact to our country in so many ways," he said.

Executive Director of the Women's Hall of Fame Jennifer Gabriel said the Hall lifts "the voices and stories of exceptional women who changed the world."

The hall of fame will also be inducting Patricia Bath, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Peggy McIntosh, Judith Plaskow, Loretta Ross, Allucquére Rosanne “Sandy” Stone and Anna Wessels Williams.