Some areas in Montana are experiencing internet outages due to a problem with CenturyLink, although details from the company are scant.
Century Link was experiencing outages from coast to coast Thursday, the company said. But it did not provide a cause.
The Missoula Federal Credit Union posted a notice on its Facebook page that due to a CenturyLink outage, the bank was experiencing technical issues with its ATMs, the mobile app and online banking via its website.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working hard to resolve this issue as soon as we can,” the notice read.
A customer service representative at the Credit Union said the problem was still ongoing Thursday Thursday afternoon.
A spokesman for CenturyLink in Montana referred all questions to a national spokeswoman in Washington, D.C., who did not answer her phone. Her voicemail was also full.
The Helena Police Department in Lewis and Clark County also posted on its Facebook page that its 911 center was being affected by the CenturyLink outage. The notice said that cellphones appeared to be working property, but landline calls were sporadically not going though.
The Missoula County 911 has not reported any problems. But other city and county phones and internet access were affected.
The outage began early in the day and continued into the evening. CenturyLink's network was "still experiencing a disruption," but the telecommunications company was working to restore services, Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink said in a statement.
Jessica Rosenworcel, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, said via Twitter it was a nationwide outage and her agency needed to investigate.
In Idaho, the internet problems caused the temporary shutdown of phone services at the Idaho Department of Correction and the state's Department of Education, The Idaho Statesman reported .
At North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado, doctors and nurses for a time had difficulty accessing patient records. Rather than using digital devices, they had to take notes with pencil and paper, according to the Greeley Tribune .
WyoLotto officials said they would postpone announcing Wyoming's winning state lottery numbers and winnings for the day until after the outage was over.
This story contains information from the Associated Press.