Native News explores climate change on reservations

Native News 2022

The University of Montana Native News 31st annual issue covers climate change on Indian reservations.

 UM Native News

Indian reservations span every type of geography and climate in Montana, giving the 31st annual Native News Honors Project a complex stage to explore climate change.

“We’d covered lots of education, crime, politics, but we hadn’t looked at climate change from an Indigenous perspective before,” said Jeremy Lurgio, associate professor of photojournalism at the University of Montana and co-leader of the Native News project.

The semester-long class deployed 18 students to write and photograph stories about how fossil fuel development, shifts of extreme weather and growing drought conditions have affected Tribal communities. Because the Bakken oil and gas fields stretch across state boundaries, the UM students reached into North Dakota to include perspectives from Nueta, Hidatsa and Sahnish Tribes on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

The full “Connected by Change: Tribes confront mounting climate threats” special section is inserted in Sunday’s Missoulian. It can also be read online at nativenews.jour.umt.edu/.

