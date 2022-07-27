Native people call for action following pope's apology in Canada

Indigenous people, groups and leaders have shared mixed reactions to Pope Francis’ apology for the abuse and assimilation Native children endured at Catholic-run residential schools in Canada. Many are calling for action and accountability.

The pope is on a six-day trip in Canada, where he has asked for forgiveness for the “devastating experiences that took place” in residential schools.

From the 1800s to the 1970s, Native children were taken from their homes and forced to attend government-funded Christian schools in Canada, where they were physically, emotionally and sexually abused. Some children died at these schools and were buried in unmarked graves. Similar schools operated in the U.S., where the explicit mission was cultural genocide.

Children were beaten and punished at these schools for speaking their Native languages and practicing their culture and religion. As a result, tribes have suffered language and culture loss, and historical trauma from these schools persists today.

Francis spoke at the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, a community in central Alberta, on Monday. The pope acknowledged that remembering the residential schools “hurts, angers, causes pain, and yet it is necessary.”

“I am here because the first step of my penitential pilgrimage among you is that of again asking forgiveness, of telling you once more that I am deeply sorry,” he said. “Sorry for the ways in which, regrettably, many Christians supported the colonizing mentality of the powers that oppressed the Indigenous peoples. I am sorry.

“What our Christian faith tells us is that this was a disastrous error, incompatible with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said. “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples.”

Rosalyn LaPier, who is Blackfeet and Métis and a professor at the University of Montana, said the pope’s apology was significant to many.

“Indigenous people everywhere are watching,” LaPier said. “Indigenous people are watching in Canada, they’re watching in the U.S., and they’re watching in other countries around the world.”

LaPier has taught religion classes through the university's Native studies program for years. She said Francis labeling the trip a “penitential pilgrimage” holds deep religious meaning and emphasizes his goal to seek forgiveness.

“When he said ‘penitential pilgrimage,’ I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. This is different. This is not a normal visit,’” she said. “This isn’t, ‘Oh, I’m going to go visit these people and say an apology and prayer and leave.’ When you are on this kind of journey, it’s a religious journey.”

LaPier said in his speech, the pope sought multilayered forgiveness.

“We saw him as a human ask for forgiveness, as the church, and then saying that he was going to ask forgiveness of God,” she said.

LaPier was also struck by Francis’ invocation of the word evil.

“By saying what occurred was evil, he implies that the human actors in the 19th century and 20th century were not acting on behalf of God, but were acting on behalf of Satan,” she said. “He says many Christians participated in that, and that it was evil.”

LaPier said religious groups often offer justifications for injustices in the past.

“It’s very different to say you were trying your best or you were honoring your own system, versus saying that what was occurring was evil,” she said.

Pope’s address reawakens past trauma

When Theda New Breast, who is Blackfeet and works at the Oregon-based Native Wellness Institute, began reading the pope’s address, she stopped after a few paragraphs and went to water her flowers.

“I just said, ‘Oh, I can’t do this right now,’” she said.

Her response isn’t unusual. For many Indigenous people worldwide, the pope’s visit to Canada has reawakened generational trauma.

New Breast said Francis’ apology felt forced and inaccessible, saying it reminded her of “how lawyers talk.”

She meets with sexual assault and rape victims one-on-one, and she said Francis’ apology has also triggered people who have dealt with other forms of abuse.

“You see perpetrators of sexual assault and rape apologize all the time,” she said. “But it’s part of gaslighting. They do it to appear not guilty. So I’ve met with some young women now, who when they heard the pope’s apology, it reminds them of past abuse.”

New Breast said it’s imperative that groups step up to help people heal.

“As people hear this, they need a safe place to process it,” she said. “We need to send messages to our people, saying, ‘I care about you. I love you. You matter to me. … If people know you care about them and what they’re going through, it becomes easier for them to heal.”

‘We need action’

Following the apology, many Native leaders, community members and organizations have called for action.

Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, in a letter urged the pope to release documents held by the Catholic Church that detail the abuse at the residential and boarding schools.

“Our people and the broader public deserve a full account of the abuses perpetrated against Native children and families,” she wrote. "This is an urgent matter, essential to the health and physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing of our communities."

Marsha Small, who is Northern Cheyenne, uses ground-penetrating radar to search unmarked graves near boarding school sites, hoping to provide families and communities closure.

She said if the church released their documents, it would “make my job a whole lot easier.”

“If they open up the archives so we can find our people, our children, that would go a long way in terms of helping us heal,” she said.

Small was unmoved by the pope’s talk of penance and said an apology without action is “empty.”

“His apology doesn’t even qualify as a Band-Aid,” she said. “It didn’t do anything. We need action. They can put in place programs to help our people heal, maybe even economic reparations. It’s OK to have equality. It won't break their bank. It’s not like they haven’t made billions off of us already.”

LaPier said accountability could mean the church provides communities and families the resources to relearn their languages, culture and religion, which were stripped from them in the schools.

New Breast said she wishes Francis would’ve spelled out steps for future action.

“He could’ve said, ‘OK, by Sept. 1, we will have a package to help Native families who had a grandparent or parent in a boarding or residential school,’” she said. “The church could also pay off Native student loans. It wouldn’t cost that much. We just need some action.”