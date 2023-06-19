Teagan Hayes' yard really is the bees' needs.

The small lot in Missoula's Northside neighborhood teems with dozens of flowering plants that support pollinating insects, like bees and butterflies, of which Montana has hundreds of species. Almost all of the plants are native to the area and evolved in tandem with the insects they support. A few are non-native (but, crucially, non-invasive) plants from nearby regions.

The yard didn't look that way 20 years ago, when Hayes' husband Brace Hayden moved to the property, joined by Hayes 10 years later. Hayes, 38, said the yard was originally a standard turf-grass lot dotted with a few small trees. Over time, the couple re-wilded their front yard, turning it from grass into a cornucopia of cottonwood, ponderosa, sagebrush, yarrow, showy aster, columbine, goldenrod, fescue, golden currant, yellow rabbit grass, native strawberries, penstemon, native geranium, pink spirea, harebells, pussytoes and other species.

New for this year, and in the backyard, Hayes is participating in the Missoula County Department of Ecology and Extension's first-ever flowering pollinator yard program. Instead of overhauling the yard, as happened in front of the house, the program entails simply "overseeding" existing grass with native plant seeds. Ideally, native species like Dutch white clover, selfheal and creeping thyme will sprout up amongst fine fescue grass. Hayes and Hayden are one of about 40 households participating in the project this year. The county department provided a native seed mix at cost, along with instruction and advice on how to plant and maintain a pollinator yard. The program is part of a broader effort to promote pollinator habitat in urban and suburban areas.

Urban and suburban areas are the fastest growing landscape type in the world, a pattern that holds true around Montana, according to Bryce Christiaens, director of the Department of Ecology and Extension. During a visit to Hayes' yard Monday — the first day of National Pollinator Week — he said that people living in such areas generally want manicured lawns of green turf grass with decorative trees and plants, which leads to a "missed conservation" benefit. A pollinator yard planted amidst existing grass can offer aesthetic and habitat benefits, he said, "and you get to have butterflies in your yard."

Hayes, an ecologist who serves as president of the Montana Native Plant Society's Clark Fork chapter, said that the choice to incorporate native plants into her yard was not only for ecological benefit, but also to increase enjoyment of the yard. It's one big experiment, she said, and some things haven't or won't survive. But she and Hayden have already noticed a wealth of visiting bees and butterflies. That included a large hornet moth, which imitates a hornet in appearance but is actually a moth. Hayes said she never would've known such a creature existed if not for the native plants in the yard.

"For us," she said, "it was wanting to have more off a functional landscape, even if it's just a microcosm."

Population declines

Hayes' yard, according to department Habitat Coordinator Marirose Kuhlman, is "an example of what we're trying to achieve" in developed areas that constitute thousands of acres of conservation potential. Research has found that, generally, animal populations worldwide have declined sharply in recent decades. A 2017 study found that terrestrial vertebrate population numbers and species ranges decreased by 33% in the past century, with many mammals seeing range declines of 80% or more. A 2019 study found that about half of all amphibian species are at risk of extinction. Another study that year documented a decline of 2.9 billion birds in North America over the past 50 years.

Many of those animals, or their food, rely on insects or the plants they pollinate. A 2014 meta-analysis of 16 studies documented a 45% decline in global insect populations over 40 years. But insect population declines have so far drawn less scientific research than declines in larger animal populations.

About 230 bee species can be found in Missoula County, Kuhlman said, along with Montana's more than 100 butterfly species and more than 500 moth species. But non-native decorative plants "will not support any insect that we have in our ecosystem."

Pollinators and native plant ecosystems rely upon each other. Pollinator insects are responsible for the reproduction of nearly 90% of the world's flowering plans. That includes many fruits and vegetables. Bees and other pollinators travel from flower to flower as they consume pollen, nectar and floral oils. In the process, the insects themselves become coated in pollen. As insects move, pollen is often brushed from an insect and onto a plant's stigma, where it facilitates seed production that allows a plant to reproduce. Because native pollinators and plants evolved alongside each other, the insects need the native plants to survive. Turf yards provide no food or habitat, and even non-native flowering plants commonly used for decoration generally don't match the timing or nutrition needs of native insects.

The harebells in Hayes' yard, for example, support a "specialist" bee species: the harebell carpenter bee. The tiny black bee, in turn, supports the plants.

"Maintaining that diversity of plants," Kuhlman said, "will help us maintain that diversity of insects, bees, butterflies."

Fancy plants

Hayes' yard transformation didn't come about overnight, but rather was an "incremental process," she said.

"You don't have to do it all at once and you don't have to remove anything right next to your house unless you really want to," Hayes said. "That's the nice thing about incremental change — you just add one plant per year, or go bonkers if you want."

The Missoula County Department of Ecology and Extension, part of the Montana State University Extension program, offers at-cost seed mixes for overseeding yards and for fully re-wilding them, along with instruction on how to do it. Christiaens said the department is trying to break down the psychological barrier of, "I'm not a gardener," for people. The department is currently located at 2825 Santa Fe Court in Missoula, but this fall will move to the forthcoming Rocky Mountain Gardens at Missoula County Fairground. There, the department will have multiple demonstration gardens, including one on native plants and one on drought-tolerant plants.

This Thursday, the department will ask the Missoula County Commissioners to designate the county as the first Bee City USA affiliate in Montana. Bee City USA offers guidance for native pollinator conservation.

Kuhlman said anyone interested in planting native plants for pollinators can "pick and choose to suit your own needs." A less-used front or side yard could play host to native plants instead of grass, she suggested, and even potted plants on a balcony can make a difference. Large commercial-property yards planted for aesthetics alone could be transformed, too.

"Those are areas of opportunities," she said, "because people aren't usually using the lawn."

But overseeded yards often retain their function, too: "You can walk on it, you can mow it, once it's established."

And, Hayes noted, "There are so many low-maintenance plants. You put them in, water them for a few weeks maybe."