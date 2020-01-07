Lolo National Forest just grew by 16,400 acres.
That’s the amount of former timberland that The Nature Conservancy recently sold to the U.S. Forest Service. “It’s a pretty big sale I would say,” said Chris Bryant, land protection specialist for the nonprofit Conservancy. “Really what this does more than anything is ensure that public access.”
The land lies below the southeastern boundary of the Flathead Indian Reservation. One chunk straddles Gold Creek and lies just east of the Rattlesnake Wilderness area. The rest lies in a checkerboard pattern to the northeast, between the South Fork Jocko Tribal Primitive Area and Placid Lake.
It’s among the nearly 117,000 acres of land that the Conservancy purchased from Plum Creek Timber Company in 2015. The group has been buying Plum Creek land for more than 30 years to conserve it and protect public access. Currently, Bryant said, the group has about 124,000 acres, mostly in Missoula County, that it aims to place under permanent protection
“Really the purpose of the sale of the (Lolo-area land to the) Forest Service was to clean up that checkerboard pattern,” Bryant said. “It makes management quite a bit easier for a land manager when it’s not divided up into 1-mile squares.”
The Forest Service paid $11.9 million out of the Land and Water Conservation Fund for the land. This summer, it and the Conservancy expect to complete a second phase of the transfer, in which the Conservancy will sell an additional 12,000 acres around Gold Creek to the Forest Service.
“Thanks to dedicated and visionary partners, the first phase of this project is complete,” a press release quoted Carolyn Upton, Lolo National Forest supervisor, as saying. “The Lolo National Forest is looking forward to stewarding these acres which will contribute to continuity of wildlife habitat and recreational access for the public in perpetuity.”
In the near term, forest users likely won’t see any changes on the ground. “Now that the acquisition is complete, the Lolo National Forest will continue to manage these areas as they have been managed in the past, and in accordance with the Lolo National Forest Plan,” Lolo spokesperson Kate Jerman wrote in an email. “Any changes to trails, roads or infrastructure would need to go through an additional and separate environmental planning process. At this time, we don’t have any immediate plans to initiate changes to these areas.”
This transfer comes on the heels of a November sale of 7,300 acres of former Plum Creek land near the Blackfoot River to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.