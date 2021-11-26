Navy medical response team joins St. Pat's to help with staffing

Providence St. Patrick Hospital welcomed a 20-person Navy Medical Response Team of health care clinicians this week to help hospital staff manage large patient numbers.

The team comes through the Joint Task Force Civil Support and U.S. Army North from the Department of Defense, a Friday news release from Providence said.

The Missoula hospital had requested federal resources through the Montana State Department of Health to help with the hospital's continually growing population caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical team will be on site at St. Pat's through the end of their duties, and includes physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists.

"Providence is extremely grateful for this support, and we anticipate that this assistance will help our patients and caregivers. We will have more information to share in the coming weeks once this team is actively working in the hospital," the release said.

