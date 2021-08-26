NBC Montana hosts lively Missoula mayoral debate as primary ballots go out

The four candidates vying for election as Missoula's next mayor squared off again on Wednesday night.
Incumbent John Engen, Jacob Elder, Shawn Knopp and Greg Strandberg gave opening statements and answered questions from NBC Montana's Maritsa Georgiou, who hosted the forum.
Ballots went out for the municipal primary on Aug. 25, with the election date set for Sept. 14. The vote is fully by mail and two mayoral candidates will advance to the county's general election on Nov. 2.
Affordable housing, city spending, and COVID were the main topics discussed. The first question Georgiou asked was to name the most pressing issue facing Missoula. The collective answer from candidates was a topic that has become a constant in this election cycle — housing.
"Housing and homelessness," Engen said. "They go hand-in-hand."
Engen touted his experience and the city's housing office, saying over the next few years Missoula will see "thousands of affordable units come online."
Strandberg took issue with that number, calling it "big talk" and stating that city money going toward housing ends up in "rich developers' pockets." He also expressed frustration with new construction in the downtown district.
Knopp said he echoed Strandberg's thoughts and suggested the city needs to invest more in Habitat for Humanity.
Elder said Missoula has a housing crisis, homelessness crisis, rising crime and that "youth are fleeing the community." He then suggested Engen should resign.
"If the mayor had any courage, the mayor would resign, but since he doesn't want to resign, he shouldn't be elected," said Elder, who also said Missoula needs to build its way out of the housing crisis.
"Now the mayor's using ARPA money to go to all this subsidized housing," he added. "In ARPA, the R in the ARPA is for recovery. Where's the recovery Mr. Mayor? We're sick and tired of all these empty promises."
The candidates again sparred over the topic during an affordable housing question a few minutes later.
Elder took issue with city-subsidized housing, saying that Missoula loses taxpayers doing that. If elected, he would work with the city's planning office as well as builders and developers to quickly push through building permits and would look for state and federal funding for affordable housing projects, he said.
Elder also said the city is hiring contractors to build affordable housing, which Engen countered is not true.
"We support private sector enterprise, some are for profit and some are nonprofit. In most cases those nonprofit housing developments do contribute to the tax base through payment in lieu of taxes," said Engen, who also touted the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Strandberg said he would work with the city, county and developers and added Missoula would soon not have a stable workforce.
Knopp, who works for Montana Glass, said he has seen buyers come from out of state and buy a house $200,000 over asking price without an inspection. He also would like to streamline the building permit process, which is currently undergoing extensive review. Engen said $850,000 was written into the FY22 budget for building code reform.
Elder again attacked Engen in answering a follow-up question about building regulations.
"We don't have a leader that's gonna let us speak the truth, be honest with his constituents and be held accountable," Elder said.
Following an Elder assertion that Missoula should cut developer fees, Engen responded.
"We have a responsibility to pay for the services we provide and we believe that development should pay its fair share of that cost, otherwise the rest of the community, the existing tax base faces that burden," Engen said. "We use impact fees, among other tools, to ensure that at least some of the costs are covered by development itself."
Regarding the rise in COVID cases, Strandberg does not believe hospitals are as full as "they are made out to be" and said "we're over the worst of it" in regard to the pandemic.
Knopp shared that he is vaccinated and had previously had COVID, saying "it was not very fun." Health care workers are getting burnt out and quitting their jobs, he said.
"I would say the nursing shortage (in Montana) is probably going to go away because they mandated (the vaccine) in Washington," Knopp said. "If you're a health care worker you have to get a vaccination, or lose your job. And, so, I heard from about 20 that are looking for a place to go.
"They called me, asking me what our governor's opinion of that policy was, so maybe we'll be getting some reinforcements."
Elder said vaccines are a "great miracle" to mankind, but he does not believe that employers should be told by the government what they should do on their own premises.
Montana is one of eight states with laws making mask mandates illegal.
Candidates were also asked if they support refugee resettlement in Missoula. All four expressed some degree of support, though Strandberg and Knopp said they are concerned about the impact of refugees on the affordable housing issue.
Engen said he is "steadfast" in his support for the work of local refugee organizations.
Elder, who is a Liberian refugee, had a lengthy answer to the question.
"We're going to hold people accountable in terms of saying, 'Look, we're not going to grab your hand and walk you through life. So if folks want to come here ... you're going to work your way through life," Elder said.
"If folks can come here and fit in our community by working hard and contributing to our community and not come here to change our way of life, then I'm supportive of it."
Each candidate was also given one minute for closing statements. Elder said Missoula is at a crossroads and needs fresh blood. Strandberg spoke about a widening economic gulf in the city.
"We have a situation where we have on one hand, a vast number of haves and (on the other) we have a vast number of have nots," Strandberg said.
He added on housing: "There are so many (places to build) and we have such a bright future ahead of us if we just grab it right now."
Knopp said the city has a choice to make.
"Look Missoula, you've had 16 years of John (Engen). You have an option of two young, inexperienced people with no management skills, or you have a choice of an independent that has management skills," said Knopp, who has been endorsed by the Missoula County Republicans.
Engen touted his record and experience in office.
"What you haven't heard this evening is any specific notion of how any of these candidates would make any changes to anything they've criticized ... You haven't heard a single specific ... I'll provide those specifics all day," Engen said.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com