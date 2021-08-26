NBC Montana hosts lively Missoula mayoral debate as primary ballots go out

Elder, who is a Liberian refugee, had a lengthy answer to the question.

"We're going to hold people accountable in terms of saying, 'Look, we're not going to grab your hand and walk you through life. So if folks want to come here ... you're going to work your way through life," Elder said.

"If folks can come here and fit in our community by working hard and contributing to our community and not come here to change our way of life, then I'm supportive of it."

Each candidate was also given one minute for closing statements. Elder said Missoula is at a crossroads and needs fresh blood. Strandberg spoke about a widening economic gulf in the city.

"We have a situation where we have on one hand, a vast number of haves and (on the other) we have a vast number of have nots," Strandberg said.

He added on housing: "There are so many (places to build) and we have such a bright future ahead of us if we just grab it right now."

Knopp said the city has a choice to make.