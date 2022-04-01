Nearly 25% of water fixtures at MCPS closed due to lead contamination

One in every four water faucets in Missoula County Public Schools buildings has been turned off after test results indicated the water they produced contained high levels of lead.

All buildings in the district submitted samples for testing from every water fixture that produces consumable water, including sinks and drinking fountains. Any fixture in the district that yielded a lead concentration greater than 5 parts per billion has been closed and blocked off with plastic wrap, according to administration.

“We really want to keep kids safe when they’re in school; this is just one of many things,” MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said. “But it’s an important thing that we continue to check and make sure that we’re not exposing anyone — staff and students — to excessive levels in drinking water.”

In 2020, the Department of Public Health and Human Services created a new rule that required public schools to test their potable water fixtures every three years for lead concentrations. In accordance with the rule, any faucet that had a lead concentration greater than 5 ppb must be fixed or routinely flushed. Fixtures that test higher than 15 ppb must be immediately shut off.

The state selected a limit of 5 ppb because it is the lowest concentration at which lead can be accurately measured in water, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.

Lead can enter drinking water through corrosion within the fixture or plumbing itself. Schools are particularly susceptible to higher lead concentrations due to extended periods of time when water is not flowing through plumbing, particularly around holiday breaks, weekends and summer release.

Children are most at risk to lead exposure because their bodies absorb the metal at higher rates than adults, according to the DEQ. Exposure to lead can damage the brain, red blood cells, kidneys and can even cause cognitive impairments.

Of the 812 total fixtures that were sampled, about 6% tested within the “red” level, meaning they had lead concentrations greater than 15 ppb. Just under 20% of the fixtures had lead concentrations in the “yellow” level, between 5 ppb and 15 ppb.

Willard Alternative High School and Franklin Elementary were the only two of the 19 buildings in the district where all of the fixtures were below a lead concentration of 5 ppb. Jefferson Elementary had the highest amount of water fixtures with high lead contamination levels, with 41% in the yellow range and 18% greater than 15 ppb.

The district recently notified staff and families of the results, which can be found online.

Watson said that the most surprising results were the number of fixtures in buildings that have recently been remodeled that still showed levels of lead contamination greater than 5 ppb.

For example, Lowell Elementary — one of the district’s most recent renovation projects — had a kitchen sink that tested at 17 ppb.

Now that all of the contaminated fixtures have been shut off, the district has a few different options on how to remedy the issue.

The district could install filters on the faucets, which would need to be routinely replaced, or the fixture could be entirely replaced.

“The best solution is to change out the fixture and put in a new fixture, and then of course retest because it may not be in the fixture, it could be in the pipe underneath the sink or in the pipe in the wall,” Watson said. “So it really starts with changing out the fixture and seeing if that fixes it.”

In terms of financing the repairs, the DEQ and the Montana Office of Public Instruction set aside $40,000 for schools with a limit of $1,000 per school. According to Burley McWilliams, the MCPS director of operations and maintenance, most of that money has already run out.

However, there could be an option for the district to dip into American Rescue Plan Act funds through the city of Missoula to help offset costs, McWilliams said.

“So there’s not a lot of funds there for any kind of mitigation,” McWilliams said. "It’s going to ultimately come back to the school district. There are some funds potentially from ARPA, and we’ll be working … with the (city of Missoula) a little bit on potentially getting some funds from here for some mitigation as well."

The district will test water fixtures every three years and will make efforts to mitigate those that indicate high concentrations of lead.

Those with children who attend school in MCPS who have concerns about their potential lead exposure should consult their doctors about conducting a blood test, Watson said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.