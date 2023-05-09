Overcrowding at the Flathead County Animal Shelter has been significantly reduced with 19 adoptions in the last week.

Early last week, the shelter was over capacity with 42 dogs up for adoption. As of Tuesday, Shelter Divisions Manager Austin Hicks said that number was brought down to 21 after the shelter made a request to the community to help.

In addition to the 19 dogs that found new homes, 14 stray and lost dogs were reunited with their owners, Hicks said. Usually the shelter houses about 29 dogs at a time.

Hicks said most of the people who adopted were locals, with at least one person coming up from Missoula to bring a new friend home.

“Since we are a county facility we can’t turn away the strays,” Hicks said. The shelter also gets pet surrenders, meaning the owner voluntarily gives them up.

Hicks explained it's hard to say what exactly is causing the influx of dogs, but one of the big things the shelter has seen over the last year is limited housing options in the county causing dogs to be surrendered. A lot of the time people want to keep their pets, but many leases bar pets from living in apartments.

The shelter temporarily waived adoption fees to mitigate the surge in animals, but will reinstating the fees Wednesday.

The facility still has plenty of animals looking for new homes. The shelter's website is up-to-date with dogs in need of homes (cats are available, too). Call 406-752-1310 to make an adoption appointment.