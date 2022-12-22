Need outpacing capacity of Missoula Parks' scholarship program

The Missoula Parks and Recreation scholarship program is struggling to meet the growing demand for discounted access to services and facilities.

Recreation Superintendent Shirley Kinsey told members of City Council Wednesday she seeks new funding sources for the program, but she didn’t provide examples of where that money might come from.

“We’re committed greatly to creating pathways where people can thrive and be healthy and our goal is to not turn anyone away due to socioeconomic reasons,” Kinsey said.

The scholarship program applies to “anything that a family would want to participate in” and up to 100% of the fees could be covered. The program is accessed online and participants self-report their income.

“We’re trying to find additional ways to make money because the scholarship program is so popular just because of the need these days,” said Kinsey.

The need for additional funding permeates the Parks and Recreation department, according to Kinsey. On Wednesday, she informed council of proposed fee increases throughout the department’s facilities.

Tennis and pickleball court fees could go from $4 per hour to $5, a 25% increase.

Rentals at Splash Montana could see a 10% increase, which would bring the total facility rental cost up to $629 from $572 per hour and a half. Without the 50-meter component, rental fees would go from $390 to $429. Swim team fees could also jump 10%.

Daily aquatics center fees are targeted for a 25-cent increase, with the exception of Splash Montana.

“Over here in Parks and Recreation we generally don’t want to charge fees for programs or facilities but we totally understand the need to offset the budget and also set reasonable expectations for community members and user groups,” Kinsey explained.

The increases come from inflationary adjustments and pay hikes for temporary seasonal staff.

Operational costs from Fiscal Year 2021 to 2022 went up 47.5%, although the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to lower costs in FY21. Temporary seasonal staff also got a 10% wage raise.

“So this past year we’ve continued to be challenged by the inflation of goods and services and we’ve seen a significant wage increase as well just to stay competitive in the job market,” said Kinsey. “Supply shortages continue to be an issue.”

Councilor Amber Sherrill, Ward 4 Representative and Chair of the Climate, Conservation and Parks Committee, called the operational cost increases “astounding.”

Sherrill and her colleagues will hold a public hearing on the fee hikes on Jan. 9 and take them up for final consideration on Jan. 23.