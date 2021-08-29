Need to know: The back story on Missoula, University of Montana icons

Enough with icons you see.

Time for one you hear.

“Up With Montana,” the University of Montana fight song, has a disputed history.

The lyrics were written by UM law student Dick Howell in 1914 in preparation for the 21st Grizzly-Bobcat football game.

The song’s best-known line — “And the squeal of the pig will float on the air, from the tummy of the Grizzly bear” — once caused the New York Times to observe:

“At the University of Montana, fans expect their team to devour its enemies while still alive.”

Lost are the line’s meanings. Some think pig is short for a football (i.e., pigskin). Others think it refers directly to rival Montana State, at which the song was first directed and which back then had the word “Agriculture” in its official name.

Very much in dispute is the music. The tune is used at three other universities for fight songs, although at Cal-Berkeley, Georgia Tech and the Naval Academy, it’s not the primary song.

Only Navy — where “Anchors Aweigh” is the official fight song — has UM’s permission to use the music for “Up With the Navy.”