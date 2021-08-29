Need to know: The back story on Missoula, University of Montana icons

Here is a selection of icons that make Missoula — and the University of Montana — unique and proud.
‘M’ is Missoula’s icon above all
The “M” presides over Missoula from high on Mount Sentinel as the city’s most visible and well-known symbol. M is for the University of Montana, but also for Missoula and our surrounding mountains and the muscle power it takes to climb the hill.
And, of course, M is for the magnificent view of the Missoula Valley afforded by hiking that three-quarters of a mile up the M Trail’s 13 switchbacks from the trailhead just off Campus Drive. It’s a 620-foot elevation gain from trailhead to destination. Did you know that more than a thousand people make the trek on all but the gnarliest winter days?
The trail and the M date back to 1908, when UM students built Missoula’s first hillside letter out of whitewashed rocks. The more durable concrete M was built in 1968. It is 125 feet long and 100 feet high, stretching up Mount Sentinel’s 45-degree pitch.
The M has seen many a celebration over the years: homecoming lightings for returning alumni, Earth Day proclamations by the late professor Clancy Gordon, flashlight hikes, stadium-watching soirees and M-themed birthday parties, and thousands of photo shoots by locals and wish-we-were-locals.
It is also tended by legions of volunteers and university staff members who value the M Trail and Mount Sentinel for their native prairie environs. Come spring and summer, you’ll find blooms of lupine, paintbrush, arrowleaf balsamroot, shooting stars, blue penstemon and prairie smoke. Vesper sparrows nest in the bunchgrass. A fox makes her den near the trailhead, and the songs of Western meadowlarks ring strong. M, the songbirds say, is for our home.
Mount Jumbo 'L' a sign of high school's spirit
It’s not just the “M” on Mount Sentinel, of course. Missoula’s eastern flank also features that giant “L” high on the “left” mountain — bare-sloped Mount Jumbo. Locals know it stands for Loyola Sacred Heart, the local Catholic high school. Visitors might have to Google it.
A “school-spirited” Loyola High student, Dennis Nelson, led the effort in the spring of 1961 to create the L out of rocks hauled from a scree deposit above. Students from the all-boy school framed it with wood and whitewashed it.
Each May since then, freshmen and seniors head up Jumbo to, respectively, whitewash and watch freshmen whitewash the L. But things have changed. Loyola merged with Sacred Heart Academy girls’ school in 1979, so L attendants these days are of either gender.
In 1996, Florence Smith, a retired Missoula teacher living in Alaska, sold 225 acres of Jumbo for the city’s open space project. It included a permanent easement of a 60-square foot parcel and the access foot trail for Loyola.
Public access led to a flurry of “rearrangements” of the L — many called them acts of vandalism — with messages humorous and otherwise. They became a topic of community conversation in 1998 and again a few years later when the old peace sign was resurrected there.
In 2001, a helicopter ferried loads of concrete up the mountain to crews of students, alumni and parents to make the L a permanent fixture. It was dedicated to a former Loyola student, Jon Hamper, who died in an automobile accident the previous year.
Today, the L trail is a well-used access route to Jumbo, and the L itself offers a breathtaking view of the Missoula Valley from a different angle than the M.
UM Main Hall stands as inspiration
It’s the centerpiece of campus, commanding the Oval at the University of Montana. It appears in historic black-and-white photographs, and on today’s postcards of Missoula.
Of the city’s many icons, Main Hall is surely high on the list.
The University of Montana was established in 1893 and Main Hall is the oldest building on campus. It was designed by the well-known Missoula architect A.J. Gibson in the Richardsonian-Romanesque style and opened in 1899.
According to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, the cornerstone was in place in 1898 during the university’s dedication ceremony. At the ceremony, corn, oil and water — representing plenty, joy and peace — were poured over the cornerstone.
More than 121 years later, Main Hall maintains its grandeur throughout the seasons. It houses many of the university’s top administrators. Alumni and students gather on its steps each Homecoming for singing and reminiscing.
It also provides pleasant music to those on the go. High in the belfry, the school’s carillon of 47 bells endures deep winter freezes and summer’s heat. The music that pours from the tower caters to the seasons and, from time to time, gives a nod to popular culture.
The carillon weighs more than 10 tons, and was cast by Vanbergen Auxiliary Mechanisms. The bells were installed in 1953 when the Korean War came to an end. Each inscribed with their own dedication, the bells remember those who served and sacrificed in America’s wars. It remains one of the only traditional carillons in the Pacific Northwest.
Grizzly statue at UM a highlight for generations
While their parents climb Mount Sentinel’s M, Missoula’s children have their own high point to reach: the head of the grizzly bear statue on the University of Montana Oval.
So many generations of kids have shimmied up the 7-foot-high bronze beast, its teeth hold a high polish from all the little fingers checking how sharp they are. When you’re 7 years old and riding a grizzly bear’s hump, the view doesn’t get any better.
Internationally renowned ceramicist and UM professor Rudy Autio designed the bear figure in 1969, which was then cast in bronze. It weighs 5,000 pounds.
According to the Mansfield Library Archives, UM athletic teams used live bears as mascots from 1897 until the 1960s. The teams were originally named the “Bears.” We didn’t become the “Grizzlies” until 1923.
“The end of the football season was also the end of each bear’s career as a mascot as it had grown beyond manageable size,” a library note stated. “Some former mascots were released and others transferred to zoo-type facilities.”
In 1924, the Southern Branch of the University of California tried to name its teams the Grizzlies. Montana officials threatened legal action. It took two years of arguing, but the California poachers finally switched to “Bruins” for the school we now know as UCLA.
During the 1970s and ’80s, UM team mascots didn’t carry the school logo. Often they weren’t even bears. Along with the Hamm's Beer Bear, there was the KYLT Chicken, Ronald McDonald, Piccolo Pete and the dancing Domino’s Pizza. The UM Archives note that Grizzly Auto (now Lithia) started sponsoring a “Grizzly Otto” mascot with a rather fierce appearance. This later morphed into Monte, the current cheerleading bear.
'Up With Montana' — squealing pigs and disputed music
Enough with icons you see.
Time for one you hear.
“Up With Montana,” the University of Montana fight song, has a disputed history.
The lyrics were written by UM law student Dick Howell in 1914 in preparation for the 21st Grizzly-Bobcat football game.
The song’s best-known line — “And the squeal of the pig will float on the air, from the tummy of the Grizzly bear” — once caused the New York Times to observe:
“At the University of Montana, fans expect their team to devour its enemies while still alive.”
Lost are the line’s meanings. Some think pig is short for a football (i.e., pigskin). Others think it refers directly to rival Montana State, at which the song was first directed and which back then had the word “Agriculture” in its official name.
Very much in dispute is the music. The tune is used at three other universities for fight songs, although at Cal-Berkeley, Georgia Tech and the Naval Academy, it’s not the primary song.
Only Navy — where “Anchors Aweigh” is the official fight song — has UM’s permission to use the music for “Up With the Navy.”
Georgia Tech claims the music originated with its glee club, but the earliest “Up With the White and Gold” sung there appears to be 1915, and the music wasn’t published until 1919.
Cal’s fight song is “Big C,” but only because it edged “The Stanford Jonah” in a 1913 contest, a year before “Up With Montana.” Cal’s secondary fight song includes these lines: “Like our friend Mr. Jonah, Stanford’s team will be found, in the tummy of the Golden Bear.”
And yes, UM’s rendition is, actually, seen as well as heard. At the end of each game, the Grizzly football team serenades fans with the fight song, helmets pumping (and pigs squealing) in the air.
Monte, entertaining locals and winning national acclaim since 1993
If you’ve ever been to a University of Montana athletic competition, you would recognize the cartoonish, cartwheeling Griz mascot Monte.
He rides motorcycles in front of delighted elementary schoolchildren, slam dunks basketballs while doing backflips, crowdsurfs, stars in television commercials, pulls pranks on unsuspecting referees and breakdances during timeouts.
The mischievous dancing bear was created in 1993, and the mascot subsequently received a huge amount of statewide and national attention because of the success of the UM football program. The team has made seven national championship appearances since Monte debuted, and won it all in 1995 and 2001.
Also during that time, Monte won the National Champion Mascot of the Year, a fan-voted competition sponsored by Capital One and ESPN, in 2002-03 and 2004-05.
An unwritten rule of Monte is that the costume-wearer’s identity is never revealed, but Barry Anderson changed all that. Anderson became well-known throughout the Missoula community during his five years as Monte in the mid-2000s because of his incredible athleticism. He went on to play Benny the Bull for the Chicago Bulls for 12 years.
“Barry was the first Monte to make it a big deal,” said Eric Taber, now the director of communications for UM's football and tennis teams.
When a Monte retires, tryouts are held for the new person behind the mask.
Monte makes more than 150 appearances a year.
“He’s in weddings, all kinds of events on campus, sponsor appearances, charity events, school-type things and public service type things,” Taber said. "He’s a busy bear.”
UM boasts 'official' colors and 'spirit' colors
Not since “Sam” the snowman sang “Silver and Gold” in the 1964 Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” have the colors been so confused.
The University of Montana claims silver, gold and copper as its official school colors. But the university’s “spirit colors” are maroon and silver.
Along the way, someone gave copper and gold the boot, at least when it comes to school merchandise and team uniforms.
Confused?
Bill Johnston, the retired director and president of UM’s Alumni Association, said silver, gold and copper were selected as the school’s official colors upon its founding in 1893. The colors endured through 1995 when the Grizzlies’ beat Marshall University to win the NCAA Division I-AA national football championship.
“Then in 1996, they started using what we call the spirit colors — maroon and silver,” Johnston said. “To make it more confusing, the spirit colors have an outline of gold, but most don’t use it, so you just see maroon and silver now.”
The original colors weren’t always popular among fans, Johnston said. The clashing copper and gold were displeasing to the eye, hardly fitting for a Division I-AA powerhouse.
“Most students since 1996 would think maroon and silver were the school colors, but they’re actually the spirit colors,” Johnston said. “A lot of people felt the color copper didn’t go very well. Now, when you think of maroon, you think of UM.”
It’s not the first time the spirit colors have been substituted for the official school colors. Old letterman jackets sported maroon and silver and the colors have often been substituted for copper and gold over the years, he said.