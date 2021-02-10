Neighbors frustrated by slow pace of Missoula train noise reduction progress

"In this day and age to have something that loud, that frequently with two crossings it just seems environmentally like we're still living in the Stone Age," Schultz said. "They start Sunday morning at like 2 a.m. And this is a switchyard so they have to honk their horns anytime they get close to the crossing. It's erratic. A lot of the noise is communicating by horn with the people who are putting the trains together. It's so unpredictable that it can be even more aggravating."

Lesica believes the Quiet Zone Study should have been completed by now, although he acknowledges that the pandemic might have caused a delay, he said.

"I understand the the government moves slowly, but what we're hoping to do is move it to the front burner," Lesica said. "We're hoping we can move this thing a little faster than it's been going."

Ross Lane, Montana Rail Link's vice president of corporate relations, told the Missoulian that the quiet zone process is driven by the public road authority, in this case the City of Missoula.

"MRL attended a diagnostic review at the crossing, and we have pledged our cooperation with the city as they develop the quiet zone," he said. "While we certainly understand the impact, the train horn is a proven safety device and federal law requires the train horn be sounded when MRL trains approach and cross Madison Street. The city is developing supplementary safety measures that will replace routine train horn usage once the quiet zone is established. Doing so will help ensure the continued safety of the motoring public, pedestrians and our train crews. We look forward to continuing our work with the city."

