Neighbors frustrated by slow pace of Missoula train noise reduction progress

A group of lower Rattlesnake neighborhood residents are frustrated by the glacial pace of progress in reducing the amount of train noise that blasts through their walls day and night.
It's a decades-old problem for Missoula, as the Madison Street train crossing and another private crossing nearby are located in a densely populated residential and commercial district. For safety reasons, the federal government requires the trains to blow their horns as they approach the crossings.
Montana Rail Link operates the tracks that run through Missoula, but the City of Missoula is responsible for implementing any noise-reduction measures.
Neighbors Peter Lesica, Robert Schultz and Kristi Hager are frustrated that efforts to find alternative, less obnoxious ways to warn of oncoming trains appear to have ground to a near halt.
"We are assaulted every day and at all hours of the night and early morning by the deafening sounds of train horns as the trains cross Madison Street and Taylor Street," Schultz said. "For many years, many of us have looked for ways to mitigate or eliminate these sources of noise pollution. The mayor’s office has taken an interest in the issue and has done some preliminary work which seems to have stalled."
All have lived within a few blocks of one of the two train crossings for many years. Schultz's family moved to the neighborhood in 1959 and he hasn't left. Hager bought her house on Spruce Street near the tracks because she wanted to be able to walk to downtown and to access businesses, she said.
Hager is on a fixed income now, and with housing prices skyrocketing in Missoula she doesn't see any options to move.
"I'm an older person and I bought that house for a reason," she said. "I like to be able to walk everywhere, like the library and the post office. And when I bought my house there were fewer trains. It seems louder. And the traffic of trains has multiplied amazingly. So it's just something that's gotten worse and worse."
In February of 2020, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board authorized the agency to provide up to $26,300 in Tax Increment Financing to fund a Railroad Quiet Zone Analysis and Traffic Study. The area affected would be generally near the lower Rattlesnake, and Triple Tree Engineering would create the study.
The Federal Railroad Administration requires train horns at crossings because the absence of any noise increases the risk of accidents and fatalities. However, local governments are allowed to establish railroad quiet zones if they take all the steps necessary to mitigate the risk of injury or death if the train whistles are stopped.
Some options include the installation of additional signs and center medians, installation of automated traffic and pedestrian gates, and the installation of wayside horns that are localized horns directed downward at the crossing. Those don’t sound pleasant to someone underneath them, but they might not reverberate as much across neighborhoods at night.
Monte Sipe, the city's construction projects manager, said slow progress is being made.
"We have a few items remaining in Triple Tree Engineering Inc.'s scope of services," Sipe told the Missoulian. "These include making final edits to the traffic study, scheduling a wayside horn demonstration and submittal of the final report. The wayside horn was added as an option because it doesn't have to follow the FRA Quiet Zone Establishment Process and cost considerations."
But Schultz, Hager and Lesica are unhappy with how long things are taking. They say they have to stop conversations in their home when trains go by because it's so loud, and it's worse in the summer when windows are open.
Lesica acknowledged that the Madison Street crossing is complicated because it's a multi-road intersection, but he and other neighbors have been trying to get the issue addressed since at least 2004.
"Attendees of the 2019 neighborhood meeting ranked the train horns as one of the top three concerns," he said.
He and Hager noted that Billings, Helena and Whitefish have all managed to establish Railroad Quiet Zones around residential and commercial districts.
"These are towns that don't seem to have a huge edge on Missoula as far as ability to deal with quality of life so I don't know what the resistance is here," Hager said. "The trains run 24/7. There's trains all through the night."
Lesica, Schultz and Hager surveyed residents about six years ago and found about three-quarters of residents within a mile "hated" the train noise.
"Getting back to the survey we did, a couple people were of the opinion that, well, if we didn't like the train noise we shouldn't have moved here," Schultz said. "Now, my family, we moved here in '59 or '60. Back then there weren't nearly as many trains per day and also they weren't nearly as loud. I think it was in 2005 near as I can determine that the feds required train horns. I don't know what they jumped up to but now they have to have a minimum decibel level."
The federal requirements are a minimum of 96 decibels 100 feet in front of the train in the direction of travel and a maximum decibel level of 110 decibels. Schultz has measured the train horns at 100 decibels using an app on his phone, he said. A study from Purdue University found that a jet flying over at 1,000 feet above a person emits about 100 decibels, as does a jackhammer. The average human pain threshold is 110 decibels, and eardrums rupture at 150 decibels, according to the study.
"In this day and age to have something that loud, that frequently with two crossings it just seems environmentally like we're still living in the Stone Age," Schultz said. "They start Sunday morning at like 2 a.m. And this is a switchyard so they have to honk their horns anytime they get close to the crossing. It's erratic. A lot of the noise is communicating by horn with the people who are putting the trains together. It's so unpredictable that it can be even more aggravating."
Lesica believes the Quiet Zone Study should have been completed by now, although he acknowledges that the pandemic might have caused a delay, he said.
"I understand the the government moves slowly, but what we're hoping to do is move it to the front burner," Lesica said. "We're hoping we can move this thing a little faster than it's been going."
Ross Lane, Montana Rail Link's vice president of corporate relations, told the Missoulian that the quiet zone process is driven by the public road authority, in this case the City of Missoula.
"MRL attended a diagnostic review at the crossing, and we have pledged our cooperation with the city as they develop the quiet zone," he said. "While we certainly understand the impact, the train horn is a proven safety device and federal law requires the train horn be sounded when MRL trains approach and cross Madison Street. The city is developing supplementary safety measures that will replace routine train horn usage once the quiet zone is established. Doing so will help ensure the continued safety of the motoring public, pedestrians and our train crews. We look forward to continuing our work with the city."