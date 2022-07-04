Neighbors in Arlee feel 'voiceless' after new state law reduced regulations on gravel pits

If her neighbors hadn’t alerted her, Hannah Talbott wouldn’t even know that a Missoula contracting company plans to build an asphalt plant and remove a million cubic yards of gravel from a field just down the road from her house near Arlee.

She lives a little bit farther than a half-mile from the proposed site, so she didn’t get a notice and she has no way of officially protesting the application. She strongly believes the traffic, dust and noise from the operation will affect the entire northern portion of the rural Jocko Valley where she lives.

“My biggest concern is water,” Talbott said. “They are mining in a valley with a very shallow water table, and there is no guarantee that our water won't be impacted. Everyone in the valley deeply relies on ground water. We all live off of wells and irrigation ditches, and if that is compromised, our property values will be destroyed, and potentially livelihoods, as we are a community of small farms and ranches.”

In April, Missoula-based Riverside Contracting sent a letter to property owners within a half mile that they had applied for an open-cut mining permit for a 157-acre property north of Arlee on the corner of White Coyote Lane and Martz Lane. It’s within sight of the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. Marvin Rehbein, the owner of the field, intends to operate a crusher to process gravel, run an asphalt plant and remove and haul away up to 1 million cubic yards of gravel. It's a so-called "high and dry" pit that won't hit the water table directly.

Jennifer Knoetgen lives nearby and was shocked when she got the letter. She’s lived in the valley for 25 years and estimates that it’s going to take 200,000 dump truck loads over 20 years to remove that much gravel. She’s concerned about dust, noise, water quality and traffic as well.

“Changes made in the most recent Legislature have really affected private land owners' ability to have a say in the gravel pit permits with the (Montana Department of Environmental Quality),” Knoetgen said.

It was only after she began knocking on neighbors' doors that she realized that in the last session of the Montana Legislature in 2021, state lawmakers passed a bill, HB599, that revised the state’s open-cut mining permit process and essentially cut down on the hurdles an applicant must clear in order to get a permit. Part of the bill's title was "An act generally revising open-cut mining laws; providing less stringent applications for certain open-cut operations."

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law. Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke told the Daily Interlake newspaper after it was signed that the bill “balances necessary resource development with an appropriate environmental protection and local control.”

The bill was introduced by Rep. Steve Gunderson, a Republican who represents the Libby and Troy area. It was supported by the Montana Contractors Association and the Montana Association of Counties. The law increased the threshold that triggers a public hearing from 30% of property owners within a half-mile protesting to 51%. The new law stripped away language that required “that noise and visual impacts on residential areas will be minimized to the degree practicable through berms, vegetation screens and reasonable limits on hours of operation.”

The bill also deleted a requirement for "high and dry pits" that “surface water and ground water will be given appropriate protection, consistent with state law, from deterioration of water quality and quantity that may arise as a result of the operation.”

Gunderson did not respond to a request for comment, nor did landowner Marvin Rehbein.

Opponents of the bill included a couple property owners facing new gravel operations near their homes, along with the Montana Building Industry Association, the Montana Environmental Information Center, Montana Trout Unlimited and the Montana Association of Realtors.

Knoetgen said she has no idea if 51% or more of her neighbors protested the application, but she tried to alert all of them. She feels left in the dark by the state about how the process is going. Without a public hearing, she said she and her neighbors can't even ask for dust control or noise mitigation.

“I feel like the whole thing is just going through without any say, without any mitigation, without even a response from the public agency that I thought was working for U.S. citizens and not just the contractor who only stands to make money off it,” she said.

David Smith, executive director of the Montana Contractors Association, supported the bill. He said in a March hearing when lawmakers were considering the bill that many gravel pits are often turned into nice community amenities once they’re non-operation. He cited the Frenchtown Ponds as an example.

“Gravel makes roads,” he said. “It’s involved in bike paths and it builds roads in neighborhoods. The cost of gravel is an important part of the cost of housing.”

Hal Fuglevand of Knife River Contracting also supported the bill at that hearing.

“Montana is growing,” he said. “That’s great news. There’s many communities in Montana that are going great guns and we are so pleased to be part of that. However, as the state grows, materials are needed for buildings and roads and whatever it is. And those sources need to be expanded or new sources need to be created.”

But Talbott said she can’t believe only property owners within a half-mile are allowed to protest. In a rural agricultural valley, she said that doesn’t seem like an adequate distance when houses are spread out.

“No, I do not think the half-mile radius is large enough,” she said. “We are very concerned about our water quality and supply, and air quality."

She doesn't think the state is going to monitor the pit to ensure it doesn't mess with the water table.

"If they impact groundwater, it is likely that the entire North Jocko Valley will be impacted, but no property owners, outside of the 1/2 mile radius were allowed to weigh in," she said. "And it is likely a lot of dust will be created from this operation. If the wind blows our direction, there is a good chance we will be in a dust cloud, but again we are voiceless. “

She feels like contractors have almost no chance of getting an application denied.

“I find the public engagement process to be almost useless,” she said. “If you live outside the half-mile radius, you can't do anything about it, unless direct neighbors respond to the notice. And if the neighbors do respond, and we do get a public hearing, we still are practically voiceless."

Talbott believes new law reduced the power citizens have to oppose something that will affect their lives.

"As of recent legislation, the only complaint that the state will consider with these permits is water," Talbott said in an email. "So if we can prove that they will impact our water, we have a chance of it being denied. But everything else – dust, noise, wildlife impacts, traffic, etc., are not considered reasons for denial.”

She hopes people will understand that even if they don't care about a gravel pit in the Jocko Valley, someday it could be in their backyard.

“I think the biggest issue here, is that this can happen anywhere in rural Montana," Talbott said. "And I think the public needs to be aware that these 'high and dry' pits can pop up next to your house, cabin, favorite camping spot, etc., and you as a property owner, or just resident of Montana have very little say in it."

