NeighborWorks, Missoula Food Bank receive federal grants

Two Missoula projects are set to receive federal money after the Montana Department of Commerce announced awards on Friday to a number of communities around the state.

Missoula will receive $850,000 to create a resident-owned manufactured home community in partnership with NeighborWorks Montana and Missoula County will receive $256,000 to expand food distribution sites in partnership with the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

The grants come from COVID relief dollars through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“These grants will help Montana communities respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and will ensure they are better situated for future adverse events,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in a news release. “Additionally, this funding will help increase local resiliency through diverse projects, like the expansion of a food bank to address the increased need for services, and the acquisition of a hotel for non-congregate shelter to reduce the spread of the virus."

Missoula City Council approved the grant application in partnership with NeighborWorks in mid-October, with the city acting as the primary grantee and the nonprofit as the sub-grantee.

The grant asked for initially was $1.3 million, with Missoula getting around two-thirds of that. There are 14 resident-owned communities in the state. The $825,000 the city received is expected to impact at least 13 households at minimum, NeighborWorks executive director Kaia Peterson said to the Missoulian on Monday.

The organization is actively looking for a park owner interested in selling. The money the city and NeighborWorks received could be leveraged into more through grants or low-cost financing through the nonprofit or other lending partners, Peterson said.

There are currently two resident-owned communities in Missoula and the surrounding area — Buena Vista and River Acres. In those two communities, 67 manufactured homes are owned by the people who live in them.

"We're really excited to have some funds available to support manufactured housing," Peterson said. "It will be used to preserve this housing type and will make a really big difference."

During a Missoula City Council Administration and Finance meeting on Sept. 15, Montana James, the city's deputy director of community development said manufactured home communities are at a "significant risk in Missoula, especially (due to) redevelopment."

"I would say our community is facing a lot of change and a lot of different kinds of pressures and manufactured housing communities are one property type that has seen pressure from redevelopment," Peterson said.

The money received by the food bank will be used to reimburse some prior expenses dating back to January of 2020 and restore service in several outlying communities, said Sindie Kennedy, a grants administrator with Missoula County.

Hamilton will also be receiving over $1 million to renovate and expand a domestic violence shelter in the city. Lincoln County and Superior will also receive money for HVAC systems and other improvements at the Trego Community Center and the District XI Human Resource Council, respectively.

“The Bitterroot Valley is currently experiencing a dire need for available, affordable housing and safe refuge for families in crisis. We're so grateful for this award and the opportunity to expand our emergency shelter capacity. This expansion will ensure that members our community will have access to safe, immediate shelter when fleeing domestic and sexual violence,” Stacey Umhey, executive director of Supporters of Abuse Free Environments (SAFE) said in a release.

An additional $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act grant money is coming Missoula's way after the Trinity and Villagio Apartments each received $2 million in a separate award announced by the state's Commerce Department on Monday. Combined, the projects are expected to add over 400 units of housing to Missoula's stock.

In total, the Montana Department of Commerce is divvying out more than $25 million in federal funding allocated to affordable housing. According to the release, it will "rehabilitate, preserve or construct" 945 affordable rental homes in 14 communities across the state.

The Meadowlark Apartments in Ronan and the Alpenglow Apartments in Whitefish also received awards in the amount of $210,000 and $280,000.

The project in Ronan is expected to add 24 new housing units, with 38 more new units set for Whitefish.

“As Montana’s economy continues to thrive, it is crucial that our workers and their families have a place to call home," Osterman said in a release. “With multiple tools available to the state, we will continue to work alongside our housing partners to provide quality, affordable homes for our friends and neighbors across Montana.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.