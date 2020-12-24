Neither pink nor bear, Christmas calf greets all at Pink Grizzly

Customers who stopped by the Pink Grizzly this week might have gotten to meet Noel, a Scottish Highland cow barely a week old.

Shane Clouse, 47, got to show her off to customers before closing shop for the season.

“She just looks like a stuffed animal,” he said.

Clouse got to scoop up Noel less than an hour after she was born when her mother cow wouldn't take care of her. Big Sky Natural Beef owed Clouse a female cow after he gave them a bull a little while ago. When Noel’s mom didn’t lick her clean after birth, they called Clouse up and asked if he wanted to complete the trade.

Within hours of her being born, she was at Clouse’s house in front of the fire being fed by a bottle.

“My buddy who raises Wagyu beef calls these Ewoks,” Clouse said.

Noel won’t be raised for food though, Clouse said. She’s going to be a “mama” and help Clouse expand his herd. He already owns about nine cows.

It’s tough raising livestock that will end up as food, he said. He tries to stop his wife from naming them when that’s the case. But, with a long life ahead of her and Christmas just around the corner, Noel’s name works well.