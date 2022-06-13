Neo-Nazi, white supremacist, racist rally apparently planned for Missoula

A white supremacist neo-Nazi gathering is apparently planned in Missoula this Saturday, according to posts on right-wing social media platforms, and it's caught the attention of elected officials, law enforcement and anti-hate organizations.

Local Jewish leaders are also urging people not to engage with the white supremacists in order to deprive them of the attention they seek.

Miri Cypers, the regional director for the Anti-Defamation League’s Pacific Northwest office, said the organization has been tracking “National Socialist Movement” posts and became aware a few weeks ago about some sort of gathering planned in Missoula for June 18.

“The ADL’s Center on Extremism is a group of experts that tracks and investigates extremist activities on certain platforms,” Cypers explained. “They found out that the National Socialist Movement is planning a specific event in Missoula on June 18, which is coinciding with a ‘white lives matter’ June day of activism.”

The Missoula County commissioners, the office of Missoula mayor John Engen, the Montana Human Rights Network, the Missoula Har Shalom Jewish congregation and the Missoula Police Department are all tracking rumors of the gathering.

“We’re very aware of it,” said Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold. “We’re monitoring it and paying attention to it.”

She said she couldn’t comment on whether the department had any specific plans in relation to the event.

Cypers said that the National Socialist Movement is a neo-Nazi group with membership scattered around the country.

“It’s one of the most prominent neo-Nazi groups as well, although their membership has been declining,” she said. “They have particular activists and groups and leaders in Montana. The groups and individuals have been associated with demonstrations spreading different flyers with white supremacist propaganda.”

Her organization notified law enforcement about the event back on May 25, she said.

“We’re definitely concerned about the continued growth of extremism and hate in any community,” Cypers said. “We encourage people to be aware and educated about the issue and about any rally or demonstration. At the same time, we encourage people to funnel their concern not into counter-protesting but into the efforts of local community members who are trying to address intolerance and bigotry.”

Cherilyn DeVries of the Montana Human Rights Network said that, through their research, they’ve also found posts and comments about the National Socialist Movement coming to Missoula. DeVries said she hopes nobody in Missoula succumbs to the impulse to try to counter-protest the neo-Nazi group.

“These person-to-person conflicts are what white nationalists are trying to incite,” she said. “That gets them news coverage and gives them more attention.”

DeVries said she understands the media's role in making the community aware about an event planned by white nationalists, but she cautions that those groups try to raise their own profile by getting into conflicts in communities.

“Then they brag about it later if they get news coverage,” she said. “They are intentionally looking to incite and provoke the community.”

Both DeVries and Cypers encouraged people to seek out an exhibit at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library, about the history of Jewish settlers trading with the Bitterroot Salish, at the University of Montana instead of counter-protesting. Local historian Bert Chessin, a member of the Har Shalom congregation, also encouraged people to seek out the exhibit instead of interacting with neo-Nazis. Chessin said that Har Shalom's official stance is also to encourage people to visit the exhibit rather than interacting with the rally.

Missoula mayor John Engen’s office received an email from a concerned citizen on Monday morning urging Engen to condemn the arrival of a white supremacist group. The person who emailed the office said the “news of white supremacist groups convening in Missoula this Saturday, 6/18, is incredibly alarming and threatens the integrity and safety of our town…Missoula should not and will not stand for hate groups taking hold.”

City public information and communications director Ginny Merriam said the city didn’t have any additional details on the rally. Anne Hughes, a spokesperson for Missoula County, said the county commissioners are aware of rumors of the gathering as well. Hughes also said the county does not have any additional details or information.

The nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, says that the National Socialist Movement is an organization that specializes in theatrical and provocative protests.

“The group is notable for its violent anti-Semitic rhetoric, its racist views and its policy allowing members of other racist groups to join while remaining members of other groups,” The SPLC’s website states. “National Socialist Movement became the largest membership-based neo-Nazi group in this country through the 2000s and into the following decade. The group’s brand and tactics of demonstrating in quasi-Nazi uniforms stalled, and it’s membership tally subsequently dipped.”

Since 2015, the group has sought to “reinvigorate itself” by forming coalitions with other white power groups but still seen its membership dwindle, the SPLC website says.

On Sunday, 31 men with ties to a white supremacist group called "Patriot Front" were arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. According to local law enforcement, they were apparently planning to disrupt a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.

